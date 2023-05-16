Exclusives
May 16, 2023

iPhone 16 Pro’s Bigger Screen Leaks Again!
Who needs a 15 anyways?
byBrian Shoop
1 minute read
Image by 4RMD

Psh, iPhone 15 lineup? Who cares – that’s old news! The leak/rumor mill is churning for iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max already, so let’s talk next iPhone.

In a tweet from Unknownz21, a reputable leaker for Apple products, we’ve been given even more reason to suspect the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be getting larger displays:

This is now the second time we’ve heard that Apple is planning a display size increase for the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max models; the first came from the display daddy, Ross Young, last week.

iPhone 16 Pro is Getting A New, Exclusive, Bigger Display

Ross, being the CEO of DCSS (Display Supply Chain Consultants) is very worth listening to. He tweeted the same general sizes as Unknownz21 back on May 8th:

We still don’t have word from any leaker/analyst if this increased display size will translate to a larger device footprint or if Apple will do some “Apple Magic” and shrink the bezels even more.

Stay tuned, because this is just the earliest instance of iPhone 16 lineup leaks/rumors – and the iPhone 15 isn’t even out yet.

About the Author Brian Shoop
Senior Editor — Brian Shoop has been around the block in this game for almost a decade. He helped Jon Prosser create Front Page Tech back in 2013, has posted many memes on Twitter and countless other groundbreaking achievements. Senior editor for this friggin' site, writer and producer for FPT, podcaster and now a father to both cat and human. It's okay, you can be impressed. Send cat pictures.
[email protected]
