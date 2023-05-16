iPhone 16 Pro’s Bigger Screen Leaks Again!

Psh, iPhone 15 lineup? Who cares – that’s old news! The leak/rumor mill is churning for iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max already, so let’s talk next iPhone.

In a tweet from Unknownz21, a reputable leaker for Apple products, we’ve been given even more reason to suspect the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be getting larger displays:

Apple is working on two Pro models

for the iPhone 16 series, with increased display panel sizes (the actual display area is a bit smaller):



D93 – 6.3”



D94 – 6.9”



Both models are set to feature the new periscope lens, unlike the 15 lineup where it’s restricted to the Pro Max. — Unknownz21 🌈 (@URedditor) May 16, 2023

This is now the second time we’ve heard that Apple is planning a display size increase for the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max models; the first came from the display daddy, Ross Young, last week.

Ross, being the CEO of DCSS (Display Supply Chain Consultants) is very worth listening to. He tweeted the same general sizes as Unknownz21 back on May 8th:

6.2x" and 6.8x"… — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) May 9, 2023

We still don’t have word from any leaker/analyst if this increased display size will translate to a larger device footprint or if Apple will do some “Apple Magic” and shrink the bezels even more.



Stay tuned, because this is just the earliest instance of iPhone 16 lineup leaks/rumors – and the iPhone 15 isn’t even out yet.