Apple “Well Prepared” to Unveil First VR Headset at WWDC

WWDC is on the horizon, and reports are starting to come in that yes; Apple is ready to unveil the fabled Reality Pro headset!

This time, we have a report from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo giving us some much needed reassurance that Apple is ready to shove the Reality Pro headset into our faces.



In a post to his Medium blog:

It is highly likely that Apple will announce its long-awaited AR/MR headset at the WWDC in June. I think Apple is well prepared for the announcement of this new device. Ming-Chi Kuo

Interestingly, Kuo was one of the first analysts on the scene to show a lack of confidence in Apple’s potential to announce the Reality Pro headset at WWDC in June; of course, this was back at the end of March so enough has seemingly happened to sway his opinion.

Because Apple isn't very optimistic about the AR/MR headset announcement recreating the astounding "iPhone moment," the mass production schedule for assembly has been pushed back by another 1-2 months to mid-to-late 3Q23. The delay also adds uncertainty to whether the new device… — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) March 30, 2023

Kuo initially believed that a Reality Pro announcement at WWDC would not be able to create a new “iPhone moment”; however, the wording in his Medium blog post today suggest he has a generally more confident outlook on the upcoming Reality Pro announcement:

The headset device will soon become the most important new investment trend in the consumer electronics sector if Apple’s AR/MR headset announcement is better than expected. Ming-Chi Kuo

Kuo’s enthusiasm bodes well for all of us “normies” out here, though unfortunately all reports and analysis still point to Apple’s first entry in the AR/VR mixed-reality whatever market being priced at a staggering $3,000 USD.



So… get your friggin’ wallets ready, and get comfy – we still have a few weeks until WWDC on June 5th!