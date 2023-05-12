iPhone 16 Pro is Getting A New, Exclusive, Bigger Display

As the iPhone 15 lineup announcement looms ever closer with June’s WWDC just around the corner, it’s time to look at the new hotness instead: iPhone 16 Pro!

In a tweet from CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), Ross Young, we’ve learned that Apple has plans to bump the display size up on iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max:

Enough about the iPhone 15, is it time to start leaking about the iPhone 16 yet? Hearing about some new sizes on the Pro models… — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) May 9, 2023

Ross is the display guy, so usually if he’s telling us something regarding a display it’s either happening or at the very worst is being planned to happen.



Of course, in a reply to his original tweet Ross also gives us a general idea of how large the increase to display size will be:

6.2x" and 6.8x"… — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) May 9, 2023

Young mentioned that he will be giving further display size information at the Display Week conference in LA that takes place on May 23rd.



Ross also confirmed to MacRumors that this increased display size will be exclusive to iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max!

Now, one piece of information we’re missing regarding the purported increased display size is whether or not these changes will affect the actual in-hand device dimensions or if Apple is also planning a bezel reduction, as has been their recent obsession.



Surely the iPhone 16 rumor mill will pick up once the iPhone 15 lineup is announced in June. Sheesh the industry moves quick, huh?