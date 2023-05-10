Exclusives
Got a leak? send it
Recent Stuff
Trending NowView All
May 10, 2023

Apple’s Reality Pro Headset Might Have More Features Than We Think
WWDC can’t come soon enough
byBrian Shoop
1 minute read
Image by Marcus Kane

We’re just a handful of weeks away from June’s WWDC event, and (as far as we know) Apple is poised to finally show off their eagerly awaited Reality Pro headset – and Mark Gurman thinks it could be even more powerful than we previously thought, let’s talk about it!

Apple’s 2023 WWDC – June 5 through June 9!

In a tweet, Mark says that there’s a very real possibility of the Reality Pro headset being able to run Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro:

This makes a ton of sense! Considering what we know about the Reality Pro, Apple is planning to allow tons of existing iPad apps to be compatible within xrOS (the headset’s operating system) – why not allow Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro to join the club?

Mark’s tweet comes after Apple’s announcement yesterday that Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro will be available on iPad starting May 23rd.

If Apple feels comfortable putting these apps on iPad then arguably, there’s no reason to keep them from what’s poised to be Apple’s next big focus – the Reality Pro headset.

Apple Just Announced Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad

Heck, there’s even talks on forums and discussion boards that theorize Apple made an early announcement for Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro on iPad so WWDC can more uniformly focus on the Reality Pro headset and its functionality with Apple’s current workflow ecosystem.

We’re counting the days Mr. Cook… the excitement surround WWDC is palpable!

What’s your Reaction?
Haha
0
Haha
Love
2
Love
Hmmm
1
Hmmm
WAAAT
0
WAAAT
Noooo
0
Noooo
WTF
1
WTF
About the Author Brian Shoop 314 posts
Senior Editor — Brian Shoop has been around the block in this game for almost a decade. He helped Jon Prosser create Front Page Tech back in 2013, has posted many memes on Twitter and countless other groundbreaking achievements. Senior editor for this friggin' site, writer and producer for FPT, podcaster and now a father to both cat and human. It's okay, you can be impressed. Send cat pictures.
[email protected]
Prev
Apple Just Announced Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad

Apple Just Announced Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad

Oh dang
You May Also Like