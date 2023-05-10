Apple’s Reality Pro Headset Might Have More Features Than We Think

We’re just a handful of weeks away from June’s WWDC event, and (as far as we know) Apple is poised to finally show off their eagerly awaited Reality Pro headset – and Mark Gurman thinks it could be even more powerful than we previously thought, let’s talk about it!

In a tweet, Mark says that there’s a very real possibility of the Reality Pro headset being able to run Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro:

Given that the Apple headset and xrOS will run iPadOS apps, there’s a very real possibility the device will (eventually) run Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro as well. More details on how the headset will work here: https://t.co/6cAnx3mMSC — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) May 9, 2023

This makes a ton of sense! Considering what we know about the Reality Pro, Apple is planning to allow tons of existing iPad apps to be compatible within xrOS (the headset’s operating system) – why not allow Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro to join the club?

Mark’s tweet comes after Apple’s announcement yesterday that Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro will be available on iPad starting May 23rd.



If Apple feels comfortable putting these apps on iPad then arguably, there’s no reason to keep them from what’s poised to be Apple’s next big focus – the Reality Pro headset.

Heck, there’s even talks on forums and discussion boards that theorize Apple made an early announcement for Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro on iPad so WWDC can more uniformly focus on the Reality Pro headset and its functionality with Apple’s current workflow ecosystem.



We’re counting the days Mr. Cook… the excitement surround WWDC is palpable!