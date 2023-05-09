Apple Just Announced Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad

In an absolute shocker to most people, Apple just announced that Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro are on their way to iPad later this month via subscription models… wow. Let’s talk about it!

Apple’s Newsroom post details how the new versions of Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro leverage new Multi-Touch capabilities of iPad:

Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad bring all-new touch interfaces that allow users to enhance their workflows with the immediacy and intuitiveness of Multi-Touch. Final Cut Pro for iPad introduces a powerful set of tools for video creators to record, edit, finish, and share, all from one portable device. Apple Newsroom Post

All this is happening to your iPad starting on May 23rd! How fun.



Hell, Apple even uploaded a super slick video on YouTube showing off how FCP and Logic Pro operate in iPad:

There’s an absolute truck load of features in these apps that are built to utilize Multi-Touch and Apple Pencil on iPad – we’d be here all day listing them – check out Apple’s YouTube video or their Newsroom post to learn more.



One major thing to note is that if you’re excited to use FCP or Logic Pro on your iPad, make sure yours is coming equipped with an M1 chip or newer for FCP – and at least an A12 Bionic iPad or newer for Logic Pro.

Final Cut Pro on iPad – Image by Apple

Needless to say, this is quite an exciting announcement. Apple has been rolling out changes to iPad and iPadOS for some time now and finally everyone has one HUGE reason to take iPad seriously (and iPad Pro users can finally use their extra power).

Logic Pro on iPad – Image by Apple

If this is just a fun lil’ announcement Apple makes on a random Tuesday, what can we expect from WWDC?!



The whole announcement is just cool, man. Way to go, Apple. Makes me want to actually figure out using Logic Pro now!