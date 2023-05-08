iPhone 16 Pro to Come With Haptic Buttons, per report

We’ve heard everything regarding this rumored piece of haptic technology; first it was that we should expect a fabled “iPhone Ultra” to become the first “buttonless” iPhone, then it was that the iPhone 15 Pro would make the jump – now of course, it’s been shifted to the iPhone 16 Pro after Apple decided they couldn’t cram the feature into the iPhone 15 Pro.



Mark Gurman from Bloomberg offers a reassurance that the feature will not be forgotten, and should make an appearance next iPhone cycle.

In another entry of Gurman’s weekly Power On newsletter, he gives us confirmation that Apple has indeed canceled the rollout of haptic buttons on iPhone 15 Pro and has pushed the plan to next year’s iPhone 16 Pro.

This comes after Ming-Chi Kuo first gave us the bad news that haptic buttons were getting the axe.

Kuo posted his findings via his Medium blog:

My latest survey indicates that due to unresolved technical issues before mass production, both high-end iPhone 15 Pro models (Pro & Pro Max) will abandon the closely-watched solid-state button design and revert to the traditional physical button design. Ming-Chi Kuo

Now we have Mark Gurman corroborating Kuo’s statements aaaaand most people’s enthusiasm for the iPhone 15 Pro has faded… R.I.P.



Guess we’ll just have to wait until next year to be excited about iPhone again! At least WWDC nears ever closer, to show us all the cool stuff we can’t afford. Yay.