Exclusives
Got a leak? send it
Recent Stuff
Trending NowView All
May 4, 2023

15-Inch MacBook Air is Ready for Launch, per report
Get your wallets ready!
byBrian Shoop
1 minute read
Image by Apple

As we look towards June and Apple’s WWDC event, pieces are falling into place – and MacBooks are getting stockpiled; let’s talk about it!

Thanks to a report from DigiTimes, we’ve learned that Apple’s supply chain is prepping their new 15-inch MacBook Air supplies for the inevitable launch at WWDC.

Apple’s 2023 WWDC – June 5 through June 9!

This report comes after weeks/months of talk from industry analysts and reputable sources that Apple has been hard at work on the biggest MacBook Air ever; Mark Gurman being the most recent voice firmly believes that we should see the 15-inch MacBook Air at WWDC:

As part of watchOS 10, the company is planning to bring back widgets and make them a central part of the interface. This new strategy will debut at WWDC in June, alongside the unveiling of iOS 17, macOS 14, the 15-inch MacBook Air, and, of course, the much-anticipated mixed-reality headset. 

Mark Gurman

The DigiTimes report’s source also believes that despite what appears to be an exciting new MacBook launch, Apple is expecting overall Mac shipments to face a drop in 2023 – with the first half of the year to blame.

As far as 15-inch MacBook Air changes are concerned, we know it’s going to be slightly bigger than the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air. Joking aside, we’re expecting little in the ways of actual changes to the new entry into the MacBook Air lineup.

Look forward to WWDC for all of the goodies!

What’s your Reaction?
Haha
0
Haha
Love
1
Love
Hmmm
0
Hmmm
WAAAT
0
WAAAT
Noooo
0
Noooo
WTF
0
WTF
About the Author Brian Shoop 311 posts
Senior Editor — Brian Shoop has been around the block in this game for almost a decade. He helped Jon Prosser create Front Page Tech back in 2013, has posted many memes on Twitter and countless other groundbreaking achievements. Senior editor for this friggin' site, writer and producer for FPT, podcaster and now a father to both cat and human. It's okay, you can be impressed. Send cat pictures.
[email protected]
Prev
Apple Watch is Getting Revamped in watchOS 10

Apple Watch is Getting Revamped in watchOS 10

It's about time!
You May Also Like