15-Inch MacBook Air is Ready for Launch, per report

As we look towards June and Apple’s WWDC event, pieces are falling into place – and MacBooks are getting stockpiled; let’s talk about it!

Thanks to a report from DigiTimes, we’ve learned that Apple’s supply chain is prepping their new 15-inch MacBook Air supplies for the inevitable launch at WWDC.



This report comes after weeks/months of talk from industry analysts and reputable sources that Apple has been hard at work on the biggest MacBook Air ever; Mark Gurman being the most recent voice firmly believes that we should see the 15-inch MacBook Air at WWDC:

As part of watchOS 10, the company is planning to bring back widgets and make them a central part of the interface. This new strategy will debut at WWDC in June, alongside the unveiling of iOS 17, macOS 14, the 15-inch MacBook Air, and, of course, the much-anticipated mixed-reality headset. Mark Gurman

The DigiTimes report’s source also believes that despite what appears to be an exciting new MacBook launch, Apple is expecting overall Mac shipments to face a drop in 2023 – with the first half of the year to blame.

As far as 15-inch MacBook Air changes are concerned, we know it’s going to be slightly bigger than the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air. Joking aside, we’re expecting little in the ways of actual changes to the new entry into the MacBook Air lineup.



Look forward to WWDC for all of the goodies!