Apple Watch is Getting Revamped in watchOS 10

Thanks to a report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, we’ve learned that the upcoming watchOS 10 will have a heavy focus on widgets! Wow! Let’s talk about it.

In Mark’s weekly newsletter, Power On, he gives us the details:

But now Apple is trying something different. As part of watchOS 10, the company is planning to bring back widgets and make them a central part of the interface. Mark Gurman

Mark tells us that not only will widgets be a major feature in watchOS 10, the widgets themselves will be totally revamped vs. the previous system – called Glances:

The plan is to let users scroll through a series of different widgets — for activity tracking, weather, stock tickers, calendar appointments and more — rather than having them launch apps. Mark Gurman

This move will surely be popular! watchOS apps have been less than popular in a sense that people just want Apple Watch to function as best it can – not necessarily hunt for another app to solve a problem.

The announcement of watchOS 10 comes alongside a ton of other products and software to be part of June’s WWDC event. There will surely be more reports and more rumors coming out before the event itself!