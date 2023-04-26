Apple’s Reality Pro Headset Is Ready For WWDC, per report

In a report from the Taiwanese Economic Daily News, we’ve learned that Apple’s first entry into the AR/VR mixed-reality space is in the “delivery stage” – a.k.a. ready for announcement at June’s WWDC event! Let’s talk about it!

Economic Daily News reports that GIS, one of Foxconn’s subsidiary companies has confirmed that Apple’s Reality Pro headset is in its final stages, rearing and ready to go:

Apple’s first meta-universe wearable product MR helmet is ready to come out. The supply chain confirms that Apple’s MR new products have entered the final sprint and supply chain pulling stage. Economic Daily News

This news comes as a breath of fresh air, as recent reports and analysis from industry staples such as Ming-Chi Kuo have given us some very discouraging news regarding the actual announcement of the Reality Pro.

In fact, it was just last month that Kuo told us that Apple wasn’t convinced that the announcement of the Reality Pro headset would be exciting enough, so production would be pushed back…

Because Apple isn't very optimistic about the AR/MR headset announcement recreating the astounding "iPhone moment," the mass production schedule for assembly has been pushed back by another 1-2 months to mid-to-late 3Q23. The delay also adds uncertainty to whether the new device… — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) March 30, 2023

If we put stock into this recent report from Economic Daily News, though, it seems everything is right on track for June’s WWDC event! Let’s hope that’s the case, because TIM COOK NEEDS THIS THING TO RELEASE.

The road to the Reality Pro’s announcement/release has been so full of potholes and delays that it’s hard to believe this thing is even real, at this point.



No more reports, no more news… just announce it.