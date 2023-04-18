The Mac Studio Isn’t Dead, per report

In a newsletter focused on other Macs, Mark Gurman gave us hope that the Mac Studio isn’t dead just yet – as Apple apparently has plans for the plus-sized Mac mini… eventually.

Gurman goes over the expected Mac model refreshes at June’s WWDC event, and in that thought bubble we get teensy lil’ tidbit of Mac Studio goodness:

Moving on to the Mac, Apple has several new models in the works: a 15-inch MacBook Air, an updated 13-inch MacBook Air, an entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro, a refreshed 24-inch iMac, the first Mac Pro with in-house chips and updated high-end MacBook Pro models. All of these should go on sale either this year or in early 2024. There are also two Mac Studio follow-ups planned, but their timing is less clear. Mark Gurman

The bit at the end is the real ticket – “there are also two Mac Studio follow-ups planned, but their timing is less clear”.



Mark mentions that though we should expect a lot of announcements at WWDC, the soonest releases won’t be featuring any major power increases and more than likely come equipped with M2-based chips instead of the upcoming M3 silicon.

This change of plans has come as a bit of a surprise, because back in February Gurman told us that there was a very good chance that the Mac Studio was dead forever.

Gurman’s logic in that particular newsletter was sound – that Apple doesn’t currently offer enough ways to differentiate between the currently planned Mac Pro refresh and another entry in the Mac Studio line:

It’s more likely that Apple either never updates the Mac Studio or holds off until the M3 or M4 generation. At that point, the company may be able to better differentiate the Mac Studio from the Mac Pro. Mark Gurman

It seems the plan has changed, or rather Apple has found a way to differentiate product lineups; maybe the upcoming Mac Studio will come with cupholders 🤷🏼.

Either way, it’s nice to hear that Apple is at least currently planning to keep the Mac Studio alive.



We don’t want to see our McDonald’s Happy Meal shaped buddy go just yet!