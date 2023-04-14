We’re Getting iOS 16.6 Before WWDC, per report

WWDC is set to hit your eyeballs on June 5th but Apple apparently has plans to sneak one more iOS version into our devices before then – iOS 16.6!

Thanks to a MacRumors analytical report, we’ve learned that iOS 16.6 is deep into Apple’s internal testing, and is well on its way to be released before June:

Apple has started testing iOS 16.6 internally, according to our website’s analytics logs, which have proven to be a reliable indicator of upcoming software updates. iOS 16.6 will likely be one of the last updates in the iOS 16 software cycle. Joe Rossignol, Mac Rumors

We don’t yet have clues to when a iOS 16.6 beta would be released, however we could expect the update to be incremental – setting the stage for the (apparently) much more feature-packed iOS 17.

Let’s get all of the small updates out of the way before WWDC blows our doors down with all the fun stuff!



Here’s hoping iOS 16.6 will kill some of the bugs and pave way for a smoother iOS 17 rollout once WWDC graces our screens.