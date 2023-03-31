Apple’s Reality Pro Headset Could Be Delayed Again

Well, this is some not great news. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is breaking everyone’s hearts on Twitter, saying the eagerly awaited Reality Pro headset might not show up at WWDC at all… let’s talk about it!

Kuo’s tweet tells us that Apple “isn’t very optimistic” about the Reality Pro and the device’s ability to “wow” customers, stating that Apple has even decided to delay mass production of the Reality Pro due to these uncertainties – which means we probably won’t see it at WWDC in June if Kuo is right:

Because Apple isn't very optimistic about the AR/MR headset announcement recreating the astounding "iPhone moment," the mass production schedule for assembly has been pushed back by another 1-2 months to mid-to-late 3Q23. The delay also adds uncertainty to whether the new device… — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) March 30, 2023

Kuo goes on to say that Apple’s lack of confidence in the Reality Pro is also due to the general economic downturn the U.S. is experiencing, since the targeted selling price of the headset is estimated to be around $3,000 USD (sheesh):

The main concerns for Apple not being very optimistic regarding the market feedback to the AR/MR headset announcement include the economic downturn, compromises on some hardware specifications for mass production (such as weight), the readiness of the ecosystem and applications, a high selling price (USD 3,000-4,000 or even higher), etc. Ming-Chi Kuo

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard about a “lack of confidence” surrounding this AR/VR headset at Apple, either.



In the first couple weeks of March, news came out that suggested Apple’s leadership, including Tim Cook, is actively rushing the development and potentially the announcement of the Reality Pro – even if it isn’t ready for market.

Man, this is such a bummer. WWDC is right around the corner and it would be so cool to see such a new, exciting piece of Apple hardware make a debut… unless it sucks.



The Reality Pro has seen so many delays already, I fear it has a chance of getting “AirPower-d” and being shelved until Apple has time to focus on it again… in a decade.