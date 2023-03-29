Apple’s 2023 WWDC – June 5 through June 9!

Yay! Apple has finally, officially announced the date and time for 2023’s WWDC event! We’ll get a good look at all of Apple’s latest and greatest in their usual keynote to be held on Monday, June 5th.

This year it’s the usual online affair, but on June 5th select developers and students will get to enjoy a special, in-person event on June 5th at Apple Park!

Along with announcements shared from the keynote and State of the Union presentations, this year’s online program will include sessions, one-on-one labs, and opportunities to engage with Apple engineers and other developers. Developers and students will also have the opportunity to attend a special day at Apple Park on June 5 to watch the keynote and State of the Union, alongside the global online community. Apple Newsroom Press Release

As to what we can expect from this year’s WWDC, we’re looking at a handful of really interesting announcements and new tech (potentially) making its debut:

iOS 17

iPadOS 17

watchOS 10

macOS 14

tvOS 17

Apple’s VR/AR headset, “Reality Pro” (potentially)

New Apple Silicon generation of the Mac Pro

MacBook Air 15-inch

Stay tuned for rumors, leaks, yada yada. Maybe Tim Cook will just come out and dump all the goodies out on our floor like a little kid with their halloween candy!