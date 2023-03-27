iOS 17 Will Be Full of New Features, per report

In the latest entry of Mark Gurman’s weekly newsletter, Power On, we learn that Apple is changing course for their upcoming release of iOS 17 – let’s talk about it!

In a previous edition of Power On, Gurman told us that iOS 17 was actually going to be a “stability focused” iOS update – lighter on new features, but meant to clean up some bugs/messes. Great! That’s what we want…

Turns out, plans change! Now, it looks like Apple is planning some major features for iOS 17, and stability could be taking a back seat:

When Apple set out to develop iOS 17, the initial thinking was to call it a tuneup release — one focused more on fixing bugs and improving performance than adding new features (not unlike the approach the company took with Snow Leopard on Mac OS X back in 2009). The hope was to avoid the problems of iOS 16, an ambitious update that suffered from missed deadlines and a buggy start. But later in the development process, the strategy changed. The iOS 17 release is now expected to boast several “nice to have” features, even if it lacks a tentpole improvement like last year’s revamped lock screen. The goal of the software, codenamed “Dawn,” is to check off several of users’ most requested features. Mark Gurman

This is… uhh concerning. iOS releases tend to either be big, new feature focused releases – like iOS 16 with all of the lock screen revamps, or we get stability focused releases that take all of the new, fancy features and make them not horrible and buggy.



We could really use a stability update right about now.

We’ll get our first looks at iOS 17 right around June, with Apple’s WWDC event. So we’ll learn exactly what Gurman mean’s when he says Apple will be adding “nice to have” features.