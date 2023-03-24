Exclusives
Got a leak? send it
Recent Stuff
Trending NowView All
March 24, 2023

AirPods Pro With USB-C to Release This Year, per report
Farewell to Lightning
byBrian Shoop
1 minute read
Image by Apple

Looks like AirPods Pro will be among the first Apple accessories to make the jump from Lightning to USB-C in this latest report from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo; however, there’s a catch…

Kuo tweeted out Friday that he expects a USB-C charging case for AirPods Pro 2 to make its way to customers before the end of 2023:

Great! That knocks AirPods Pro off the list of Apple products that need to transition to USB-C to meet the EU’s deadline before the company gets fined into the dirt.

The EU’s USB-C iPhone Law Just Got Final Approval

On the flip side, however, Kuo ends his tweet by saying Apple seems to “have no plans” to release a USB-C version of AirPods 2 or 3 – the ‘non-Pro’ versions.

This is… slightly disappointing.

We haven’t had a new version of AirPods since 2021 when the third generation released. The normal-ass AirPods could really use the AirPods Pro treatment, i.e. a new MagSafe charging case with Find My integration and now USB-C!

Apple does have a good bit longer until the EU’s deadline for a majority of the company’s products to ditch Lightning and make the switch to USB-c, but the clock is ticking!

What’s your Reaction?
Haha
0
Haha
Love
4
Love
Hmmm
1
Hmmm
WAAAT
0
WAAAT
Noooo
0
Noooo
WTF
0
WTF
About the Author Brian Shoop 299 posts
Senior Editor — Brian Shoop has been around the block in this game for almost a decade. He helped Jon Prosser create Front Page Tech back in 2013, has posted many memes on Twitter and countless other groundbreaking achievements. Senior editor for this friggin' site, writer and producer for FPT, podcaster and now a father to both cat and human. It's okay, you can be impressed. Send cat pictures.
[email protected]
Prev
iPhone 15 Pro Leaks Confirm No Volume Buttons or Mute Switch

iPhone 15 Pro Leaks Confirm No Volume Buttons or Mute Switch

RIP normal buttons!
You May Also Like