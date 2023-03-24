AirPods Pro With USB-C to Release This Year, per report

Looks like AirPods Pro will be among the first Apple accessories to make the jump from Lightning to USB-C in this latest report from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo; however, there’s a catch…

Kuo tweeted out Friday that he expects a USB-C charging case for AirPods Pro 2 to make its way to customers before the end of 2023:

I think this is likely the USB-C version of the AirPods Pro 2, with mass shipments expected in 2Q23-3Q23. By the way, Apple currently appears to have no plans for USB-C versions of the AirPods 2 & 3.



我覺得這應該是AirPods Pro… https://t.co/aWKJvGh1lW — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) March 24, 2023

Great! That knocks AirPods Pro off the list of Apple products that need to transition to USB-C to meet the EU’s deadline before the company gets fined into the dirt.

On the flip side, however, Kuo ends his tweet by saying Apple seems to “have no plans” to release a USB-C version of AirPods 2 or 3 – the ‘non-Pro’ versions.



This is… slightly disappointing.

We haven’t had a new version of AirPods since 2021 when the third generation released. The normal-ass AirPods could really use the AirPods Pro treatment, i.e. a new MagSafe charging case with Find My integration and now USB-C!



Apple does have a good bit longer until the EU’s deadline for a majority of the company’s products to ditch Lightning and make the switch to USB-c, but the clock is ticking!