March 21, 2023

iPhone 15 Pro Leaks Confirm No Volume Buttons or Mute Switch
RIP normal buttons!
byBrian Shoop
Image by chenwen1987

Oh man, it’s really happening: iPhone 15 Pro is killing buttons for good.

In a video by Douyin (that’s the Chinese version of TikTok) user chenwen1987, we see yet another CAD-based series of images showing the iPhone 15 Pro’s capacitive volume button – and also the mute button:

chenwen1987 on Douyin

To even further confirm the accuracy of these CAD files, accurate leaker ShrimpApplePro tweeted the same video out with accompanying screen captures:

Here’s a very clear screen capture from chenwen1987’s video:

Image by chenwen1987

As we’ve heard rumored before, the iPhone 15 Pro’s volume buttons and mute switch are going capacitive – with the volume buttons becoming one singular thing, and the mute switch becoming a button.

Man, changing that mute switch alone is going to be enough to have protests outside of Tim Cook’s house… but I guess we’ll just have to see if it sucks or not!

As ShrimpApplePro points out in a follow-up tweet, the base model iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus should still be coming with standard, physical, real volume and mute buttons:

It’s gonna be a wild ride, folks. Here’s hoping these very brave decisions by Apple will pay off!

