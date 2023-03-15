Exclusives
March 15, 2023

iPhone 15 Pro Will Be the Most Expensive iPhone Ever, per report
Oh no! My money!
byBrian Shoop
Image by Apple

According to renowned industry analyst Jeff Pu, from Hong Kong’s Haitong International Securities, we should expect the iPhone 15 Pro series of phones to get the first price increase on an iPhone since the iPhone X – let’s talk about it!

In a research note provided to Haitong International Securities, Jeff Pu predicts the iPhone 15 Pro will receive a price hike due to all of the fancy new upgrades over the previous iPhone 14 Pro.

Here’s Your First Real Look at the iPhone 15 Pro

So far, we’re expecting iPhone 15 Pro to come with a titanium frame, solid-state Taptic Engine buttons (instead of the usual, real ones), increased RAM, periscope lens for the Pro Max model AND OF COURSE – an A17 Bionic chip.

That’s a lot of newness to fit in one device, so a price increase would sadly make sense. Jeff Pu didn’t provide any details in his research note; however, based on history of iPhone price increases elsewhere, iPhone 15 Pro receiving a $100 price jump to a starting launch price in the U.S. of $1,099 would be most probable.

Now, every year we hear that whatever new iPhone of the generation will be receiving a price jump – in fact, this is the second time we’ve heard of the iPhone 15 generation becoming pricier for consumers – but, we should still always acknowledge when more credible analysts come out in favor of a price increase.

iPhone 15 Pro Could Be EVEN MORE Expensive

iPhone prices have been very consistent since the iPhone X release, all the way back in 2017 – at least, in the U.S.. Prices have fluctuated in other countries fairly often, usually due to currency value changes, but for the price to increase in the U.S…. that would be a big deal.

Here in the U.S., we’ve been dealing with relatively high inflation rates (good lord have you SEEN the price of eggs?), so iPhone following suite wouldn’t be too big of a stretch – but it would definitely suck a big ol’ bag of dicks.

