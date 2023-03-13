Tim Cook Doesn’t Care That AR/VR Headset Isn’t Ready, Wants It Released Anyway

In a report from the Financial Times, we’ve learned that Tim Cook and Apple COO Jeff Williams are going against the design team and pushing the Reality Pro headset well before it’s ready – let’s talk about it!

As the purported announcement of the Reality Pro mixed reality AR/VR mixed reality headset thing comes closer, leadership at Apple seems hellbent on getting this thing OUT.

Apple’s design team has apparently been very vocal about the headset not being ready for release – though from the Financial Time’s report, Tim Cook and Jeff Williams don’t give a f**k.

Tim reportedly sided with Jeff Williams, overruling the design team’s objections and advocating for an early launch with a potentially less technically sound product. Former Apple engineers who worked on the device told the Financial Times that there was “huge pressure to ship.”

Apple’s ability to plan the launch of the Reality Pro has been uhhhhhhhh awful. The design team warned that the technology in this devices is still not yet ready for release and advised delaying the launch until the Reality Pro and its later planned follow-ups have matured several years – which would probably put the Reality Pro at a total of ten years of total development time, if reports can be believed.



While the design team has been vocal in their dissatisfaction, Apple’s operations team aims to push the Reality Pro out – really, they’d reportedly be happy with an early device that enables users to watch 3D videos, participate in interactive workouts, or make FaceTime calls with a user’s virtual avatars.

After design chief Jony Ive got the f**k out in 2019, Apple’s design team now reports directly to Jeff Williams. Under Tim Cook’s leadership, employees have said that operations is increasingly taking control of product development, where design used to lead the direction of Apple’s products under Steve Jobs (RIP).



According to a former engineer, the best part of their job was creating solutions to meet the design team’s “insane requirements,” but everything has changed in recent years. I think a certain video from the mind of resident Front Page Tech host boy, Jon Prosser, still rings true…

Apple’s Reality Pro headset has reportedly been in active development for seven years – that’s twice as long as the original iPhone before its launch, which is just insane. Tim Cook is heavily invested in getting the Reality Pro out, this would be Apple’s first totally fresh, new platform under Tim’s supervision and it has to be perfect.

Apple anticipates selling only about one million units of the headset in its first year on the market, and word is that the price for the Reality Pro is still sitting around $3,000… good lord.



I guess we’ll have to see how this all shakes out – good thing Tim Cook already has a head full of gray hair, because this headset’s development would definitely give him enough stress for it!