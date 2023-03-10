A New Yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus Is Here!

Happy new iPhone day! Well, kinda… Apple just made a new, yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus available for pre-order, let’s talk about it!

Announced via a Newsroom post on March 7th, Apple showed off the latest addition to the iPhone 14 family – a very bright, banana yellow:

Apple’s Newsroom post! – Image by Apple

As of today, the new color is available for preorder in the U.S and many other countries via Apple’s website, with orders shipping to customers on Tuesday, March 14th!

Showing up at your house, all yellow and shit – Image by Apple

If you’re wondering if there’s any other differences with the newly released yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus – nope! It’s just a very bright, piss colored option for people who really dig uhhhh bananas and the sun.

If yellow is your thing, Apple also just released a handful of new Silicone Cases for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus – pissy yellow included, but they call it Canary Yellow.

So brave. So yellow. – Image by Apple

Wee, what an exciting product release! Maybe a new color will help the abysmal iPhone 14 sales? Hard to say… that is a very bright yellow…