Apple Is Working On AI… And It Could Be Huge

Thanks to a report from the Taiwanese website, DigiTimes, we’ve learned that Apple is planning to “re-examine” its development and stance on AI, let’s talk about it!

The DigiTimes report is structured around how the success of ChatGPT has sparked some major competition with some of tech’s biggest players.



Meta, Amazon, Microsoft and other companies have obviously been quite interested in “cashing in” on the growing interest in generative AI like ChatGPT – for instance, Microsoft just reinvigorated Bing and Edge with an AI experience for creative work, knowledge-based inquiries and boredom relief.

Wow, so shiny and exciting! – Image from Microsoft’s Official Blog

Now, per DigiTimes, we can expect Tesla and, more importantly, Apple to re-examine how they can make use of the public’s apparent interest in AI and how beneficial that interest can be moving forward.

DigiTimes believes that this AI trend is sparking development of next-generation CPUs that are set to be optimized for AI operations. Apple has already developed the Neural Engine for Apple silicon; however, the company has yet to take full advantage of the Neural Engine due to a lack of developed software that’s able to fully utilize its power.

This is particularly a big deal, because – in a different approach to uses of AI – Apple’s Siri has sucked for a long time. In the years following Siri’s release, the competition for smart assistants has gotten quite stiff, and this interest in AI could be the final kick in the ass Siri needs.

Back in November of 2022, it was reported by Bloomberg’s special guy, Mark Gurman, that Apple was hard at work on the next generation of Siri – and Apple has major plans to make the aging assistant suck a whole lot less.

A growing interest in generative AI like ChatGPT, the power advantages of Apple silicon and its Neural Engine, and now Apple’s seemingly re-invigorated interest in AI as a whole could lead to one hell of a revival of Siri.



Let’s just hope adding AI to Siri doesn’t make her dumber, okay?