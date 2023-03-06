The iPhone 15 Pro’s Ultra-Thin Bezels Just Leaked

It appears that iPhone Leak Season is in full swing, because we just got a very cool and fun iPhone 15 Pro leak that shows just how different the new lineup will be!

In two separate videos, posted to Chinese sites Bilibili and Douyin, we’ve been shown the differences between the current iPhone 14 Pro’s front glass compared to the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro:

iPhone 14 Pro (left) compared to iPhone 15 Pro (right)

As you can tell, not only are the bezels on the iPhone 15 Pro’s front glass generally thinner, but they also conform to a 2.5D-esque shape – also further confirming reports from ShrimpApplePro about the design of the iPhone 15 Pro.

Speaking of ShrimpApplePro, the quite-accurate Apple leaking seafood has also confirmed this iPhone 15 Pro front glass leak to be accurate on Twitter:

Goôd morning! Here’s is the real life video of the front glass panel of the iPhone 15 series, i was able to confirm its authenticity with my source. It’s real! pic.twitter.com/5BkI0OFgz9 — ShrimpApplePro 🍤 (@VNchocoTaco) March 5, 2023

As it currently stands, we’ve been getting a great idea of just what to expect from iPhone 15 Pro – thinner, curvy bezels, USB-C, etc.



Leak season is off to a great start, folks! Let’s keep this train moving – where’s the guy trying to sell an iPhone prototype, hmm? Let’s get one of those…