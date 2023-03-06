New iMacs Are on the Way, per report

As if on the cusp of being forgotten entirely due to MacBooks being cooler, the iMac is finally getting some love – as a report from Mark Gurman tells us that Apple is hard at work. Let’s talk about it!

In his regularly scheduled Power On newsletter, Gurman tells us what the near future of Mac should look like, and how iMac fits into the picture:

I can now share some good news. Apple Inc.’s next iMac desktop is at an advanced stage of development called engineering validation testing, or EVT, and the company is conducting production tests of the machine. Mark Gurman

Celebration! 🎉 We haven’t seen a new iMac since April of 2021, so hearing that a new generation – more than likely sporting M3 chips at this rate – is on the way is just music to our ears.

We also know that Apple has developed the next iMac on the same timeline as the M3 chip, so I’d expect it to be one of the company’s first M3-based machines. Mark Gurman

Gurman elaborates that the new iMacs will continue to feature the same 24-inch display as the 2021 model, so no 27-inch iMac Pro announcements just yet.



Mark dates the potential announcement of new iMacs to hit in the second half of 2023 at the earliest, but hey – any news is good news!

The last news surrounding the iMac line that was even slightly exciting was a rumor that a sleek, black iMac featuring an M1 Max chip was in prototyping stages before Apple murdered it.

We’ll just have to wait and see if Mark’s report comes to fruition! Apple has to refresh the iMac line eventually, I need all of the cute colors NOW, TIM.