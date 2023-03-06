Exclusives
Got a leak? send it
Recent Stuff
Trending NowView All
March 6, 2023

New iMacs Are on the Way, per report
FINALLY
byBrian Shoop
2 minute read
Image by Apple

As if on the cusp of being forgotten entirely due to MacBooks being cooler, the iMac is finally getting some love – as a report from Mark Gurman tells us that Apple is hard at work. Let’s talk about it!

In his regularly scheduled Power On newsletter, Gurman tells us what the near future of Mac should look like, and how iMac fits into the picture:

I can now share some good news. Apple Inc.’s next iMac desktop is at an advanced stage of development called engineering validation testing, or EVT, and the company is conducting production tests of the machine. 

Mark Gurman

Celebration! 🎉 We haven’t seen a new iMac since April of 2021, so hearing that a new generation – more than likely sporting M3 chips at this rate – is on the way is just music to our ears.

We also know that Apple has developed the next iMac on the same timeline as the M3 chip, so I’d expect it to be one of the company’s first M3-based machines. 

Mark Gurman

Gurman elaborates that the new iMacs will continue to feature the same 24-inch display as the 2021 model, so no 27-inch iMac Pro announcements just yet.

Mark dates the potential announcement of new iMacs to hit in the second half of 2023 at the earliest, but hey – any news is good news!

The last news surrounding the iMac line that was even slightly exciting was a rumor that a sleek, black iMac featuring an M1 Max chip was in prototyping stages before Apple murdered it.

We Almost Had a Black iMac Pro With M1 Max Chip per Leak

We’ll just have to wait and see if Mark’s report comes to fruition! Apple has to refresh the iMac line eventually, I need all of the cute colors NOW, TIM.

What’s your Reaction?
Haha
0
Haha
Love
10
Love
Hmmm
0
Hmmm
WAAAT
0
WAAAT
Noooo
2
Noooo
WTF
0
WTF
About the Author Brian Shoop 291 posts
Senior Editor — Brian Shoop has been a monumental force in the game for almost a decade. Helped Jon Prosser create Front Page Tech back in 2013, posted many memes on Twitter and countless other groundbreaking achievements. Senior editor for this friggin' site, writer and producer for FPT, podcaster and now a father to both cat and human. It's okay, you can be impressed. Send me cat pictures.
[email protected]
Prev
Apple Exec Basically Confirms a New Mac Pro is Happening

Apple Exec Basically Confirms a New Mac Pro is Happening

Gimme a date and time!
Next
The iPhone 15 Pro’s Ultra-Thin Bezels Just Leaked

The iPhone 15 Pro’s Ultra-Thin Bezels Just Leaked

So thin!
You May Also Like