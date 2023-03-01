Apple Exec Basically Confirms a New Mac Pro is Happening

In an interview with India Today, Apple’s VP of Worldwide Product Marketing, Bob Borchers, basically confirmed that a new Mac Pro with Apple silicon is on the horizon! Let’s talk about it.

Mr. Bob Borchers has a handful of choice quotes that allude to Apple’s next moves, and their plan to fully transition entire product line to Apple silicon:

We believe strongly that Apple silicon can power and transform experiences from the MacBook Air to all the way up to the Mac Studio. We’ve been very clear from the beginning that our goal is to take our entire product line to Apple Silicon. And that’s something we intend to do. Bob Borchers

That phrasing stands out as strange, but a VP of Worldwide Product Marketing doesn’t throw “entire product line” out loosely – because the last time we checked you can still purchase a Mac Pro from Apple that is sorely needing a new chip!

Yep. Apple still sells a Mac Pro! – Image by Apple

We’ve been hearing talk about a new Mac Pro featuring Apple silicon for months and months now, most recently that we should expect the new iteration of Mac Pro to feature the same “cheese grater” design as 2019’s.



We’ve also heard that early testing for new Mac Pro configurations shows we can expect this puppy to be wicked fast.

Mr. Bob’s interview does a decent job of cementing the idea that the Mac Pro isn’t dead yet. It would make sense that Apple is waiting for more time to pass from the Mac Studio’s launch since the Mac Pro is sorta kinda killing the Mac Studio by existing.

Either way, we can be sure that Apple’s highest-of-high-end Macs will be getting a new entry, and it’s gonna be fast as f*ck boi.



Let’s look forward to word from all of our fancy shmancy Apple analysts on the topic in the coming days/weeks, I’m sure they’re gonna have something to say about the Mac Pro!