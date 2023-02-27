Exclusives
February 27, 2023

New 6.1-Inch OLED iPhone SE Reportedly Planned… again
IS HE DEAD OR NOT?!
byBrian Shoop
2 minute read
Image by FrontPageTech.com

Oh boy. So, we have word from the often accurate, often “bearer of bad news”, Ming-Chi Kuo that a new iPhone SE is actually being planned with a host of new features. Let’s talk about it!

In a series of tweets today, Kuo laid out some info:

Most notably is that the iPhone SE 4th generation is alive and well (apparently), and should be receiving some impressive improvements over the currently available iPhone SE 3rd gen.

Kuo believes not only with the iPhone SE 4 feature a 6.1-inch display, but that display will also adopt OLED tech over the previous LCD variant. Other than display changes, Kuo says we should expect this iPhone SE 4 to be 5G capable as well, coming with Apple’s 4nm baseband chip.

Ugh, oh boy. Okay. So, this is technically a follow-up story from some reports that came out a few months ago. You see, us at Front Page Tech have a bit of a history with the iPhone SE 4th generation… as in, we were the first to leak its existence back in October of 2022:

EXCLUSIVE: iPhone SE 4 First Look, Here ya go!

Wow! What great renders! Lovely, beautiful and perfect. Two months after, in December, Ming-Chi Kuo reported that the iPhone SE 4 was dead… and that sucked, and also made sense.

From Kuo’s report, the iPhone SE 4 was canceled due to lackluster sales of the base iPhone 14.

The New iPhone SE Just Got CANCELED.

We even had a continued story a couple weeks after the cancellation of the iPhone SE 4 that clued us in to supply chain partners getting word from Apple directly that the device was dead.

Now you’re all caught up! Apparently, as far as Ming-Chi Kuo is concerned, the iPhone SE 4th generation has come back to life! Huzzah! Or at least, let’s be optimistic. We can wait to celebrate until we hear word from other sources that confirms Kuo’s report.

Wow, what a journey we’ve been on, sheeeeesh.

