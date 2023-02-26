Apple’s Reality Pro Headset To Feature “Air-Typing”

Thanks to a new report from Mark Gurman, we’ve learned about a handful of new, fancy features coming with Apple’s eagerly awaited Reality Pro headset!

In his weekly Power On newsletter, Mark clues us in:

The company’s first mixed-reality headset, unlike the original Apple Watch, probably won’t require an iPhone for setup or use. I’m told that the latest test versions of the device and its onboard xrOS operating system can be set up without an iPhone and can download a user’s content and iCloud data directly from the cloud. Mark Gurman

So, thankfully, the Reality Pro headset won’t require an iPhone to setup or operate. This lack of reliance on iPhone will help massively with the Reality Pro being taken seriously. It’s clear that Apple will want the potential user-base for Reality Pro to know that it’s a product that can stand on it’s own two Reality-feet.

Gurman also goes on to say that a purposed way of inputting text with the Reality Pro is… unique to say the least:

A key feature for text input — in-air typing — is available on the latest internal prototypes, I’m told. But it’s been finicky in testing. So if you get the first headset, you still may want to pair an iPhone to use its touch-screen keyboard. The hope within Apple is to make rapid improvements after the device is released. The company expects its headset to follow the same path as the original Apple Watch in that respect. Mark Gurman

“In-air typing” is quite the idea. If anyone has experienced typing on virtual keyboards in currently available VR headsets, you’ll know that the experience is less than stellar. Though, this is Apple we’re talking about here.



I’d hope that if a feature like “air-typing” is as buggy and finicky as Mark lets on, we’ll either get an improved version or it will get scrapped all-together.

We also have further reinforcement from Mark that Apple is not only planning to unveil the Reality Pro headset in June’s WWDC event, but is continuing to work on two new versions for a much later announce/release date.



It was reported back in January by both Mark Gurman and The Information, that Apple is deep in development of the second generation of a Reality Pro headset, and also a lower-priced mixed reality headset – which we now know could be dubbed “Reality One”, based on trademark filings.

Needless to say, things are shaping up quite nicely for the eventual announcement of Apple’s first foray into VR/AR mixed-reality whateverness.



Here’s hoping the Reality Pro doesn’t suck… because it could cost $3,000. That’s a lot of money, Tim… a lot of money!