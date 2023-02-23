iPhone 15 Leaks Larger Display, Dynamic Island and USB-C

In another 9to5Mac exclusive, render boy supreme, Ian Zelbo, in collaboration with Max Weinbach have brought us another look at Apple’s upcoming iPhone generation; this time, it’s the base model iPhone 15!

So, these renders are based on CAD files obtained by 9to5Mac and brought to life via Ian Zelbo, just like last week’s iPhone 15 Pro render dump! While looking at the renders, be aware that given design elements are subject to change since official announcement/release is still quite a ways away!



All images in this article are sourced via 9to5Mac.

Let’s take a look some of the major changes to iPhone 15 that these renders make very apparent:

As a ton of rumors and reports have told us previously, this image confirms that the iPhone 15 line will be fully adopting the Dynamic Island instead of the notch! Fantastic! Another notable change, just like iPhone 15 Pro, is that the overall design of the device has become more round with nice curvy sides.



One more small detail, as brought attention to by 9to5Mac, is that the base iPhone 15 model does not seem to feature capacitive buttons like the iPhone 15 Pro, as the CAD files appear to show traditional button markings instead.

iPhone 15 Pro (left) and iPhone 15 (right)

We can also note that the display on the iPhone 15 is also slightly larger and it appears to share the same 2.5D glass that curves ever so slightly over the sides as the iPhone 15 Pro.

iPhone 15 (left) and iPhone 15 Pro (right)

This render really shows off the massive size difference of the camera module on iPhone 15 vs. iPhone 15 Pro, good lord. This image also confirms that iPhone 15 should be sticking with the current two-lens camera module.

iPhone 15 Pro (left) and iPhone 15 (right)

Lastly, we have a look at iPhone 15’s underside! As we’ve been hearing, the entire iPhone 15 lineup will be featuring USB-C instead of the crusty dusty old lightning port. As an aside, we can also really see the insane difference in camera module thicccccness – seriously, just look at the iPhone 15 Pro on the left. That module is getting out of control!



That’s all folks! Great job by both Ian’s Elbow and Max Weinbach. iPhone leak season is always the most fun, so let’s keep this train rolling and have someone leak an iPhone Ultra already 😏