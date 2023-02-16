Exclusives
Got a leak? send it
Recent Stuff
Trending NowView All
February 16, 2023

Apple’s New Reality Pro Headset Has Been Delayed… Again
Another one.
byBrian Shoop
2 minute read
Image by FrontPageTech.com

In a report from Bloomberg’s Apple (and weirdly, Peloton) news boy, Mark Gurman, we’ve learned that Apple’s Reality Pro headset has been pushed back again, let’s see how bad the damage is!

Gurman explains early on in his report that Apple has decided to push the headset’s announcement back from April-ish to June:

Apple Inc. has postponed a planned introduction of its first mixed-reality headset from around April to June, according to people familiar with the matter, marking the latest setback for the tech giant’s next big initiative. 

Mark Gurman

Mark says that the delay is due to Apple’s further internal testing of the Reality Pro headset, and finding that there are still a handful of hardware and software issues that need to be fixed before unveiling.

This marks the 135th time this headset has been delayed (not actually 135 delays, but pretty much), with its initial planned introduction around mid-2022 being followed by a delay until January of 2023, and so on and so forth until now.

Apple’s First Mixed-Reality Headset Just Got Pushed Back

Gurman goes on to say that some of the issues Apple is keen on fixing are directly related to the hand and eye tracking/control functions. The rumor mill has been vocal about the Reality Pro’s ability to be controlled by eye movements in combination with hand gestures – think being able to select an app by looking at it and then launching it via pinching your fingers.

This delay isn’t a total tragedy; however, because we’re expecting the launch price point of the Reality Pro headset to be roughly around $3,000 USD and as it turns out, people like products that cost $3,000 to work fairly well.

Apple taking more time to refine the features and iron out bugs will only help this product’s initial landing strength with customers.

In the wise words of one of the biggest video game icons, Shigeru Miyamoto:

A delayed game is eventually good, but a rushed game is forever bad.

Shigeru Miyamoto

Take your time, Tim. We want the Reality Pro now… but we’ve already waited a frickin’ year so what’s another month or two? Just, please, make it not suck buttholes.

What’s your Reaction?
Haha
0
Haha
Love
1
Love
Hmmm
1
Hmmm
WAAAT
0
WAAAT
Noooo
4
Noooo
WTF
1
WTF
About the Author Brian Shoop 283 posts
Senior Editor — Brian Shoop has been a monumental force in the game for almost a decade. Helped Jon Prosser create Front Page Tech back in 2013, posted many memes on Twitter and countless other groundbreaking achievements. Senior editor for this friggin' site, writer and producer for FPT, podcaster and now a father to both cat and human. It's okay, you can be impressed. Send me cat pictures.
[email protected]
Prev
The 12-Inch MacBook Could Be Back From the Dead

The 12-Inch MacBook Could Be Back From the Dead

Just please, no butterfly switches
You May Also Like