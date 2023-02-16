A Real iPhone 15 Pro Just Leaked, USB-C Port and All

Not more than two hours after the first CAD renders of the iPhone 15 Pro, a tweet from URedditor claims to show “an actual close up of the USB-C port” of Apple’s unannounced iPhone 15 Pro… oh boy, it’s getting spicy in here!

The tweet itself is directly in response to Ian Zelbo’s announcement of the iPhone 15 Pro CAD renders in partnership with 9to5Mac:

That’s cute.



Anyway, here’s an actual close up of the USB-C port on the iPhone 15 Pro. No imagination or rendering required. https://t.co/vMyQPzeNws pic.twitter.com/LtF3se6MjL — Unknownz21 🌈 (@URedditor) February 16, 2023

Danggggg, I don’t know if that level of spice was necessary but it was sure appreciated. I’m all about some CAD renders, but if this is a photo of an actual iPhone 15 Pro that’s absolutely insane.

Other than the USB-C port, we can also see that the metal used in the body of the iPhone appears to be brushed – possibly titanium if previous reports are to be believed.

Needless to say, this is one wild and wacky Thursday in February. I’m gonna go lie down now, sheesh.