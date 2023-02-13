Exclusives
Got a leak? send it
Recent Stuff
Trending NowView All
February 13, 2023

New 15-Inch MacBook Air Coming in April per report
Big display, smol body!
byBrian Shoop
2 minute read
Image by Apple

Thanks to a tweet from the extremely accurate industry analyst Ross Young, we’ve learned that production on a display for the rumored 15-inch MacBook Air in underway – and release is imminent! Let’s talk about it.

The tweet, only viewable by Young’s paid subscribers, breaks down that Ross believes this new MacBook Air is meant to launch in “early April” with the display production now underway!

Apple has been known to host spring events, such as March of last year and April of 2021, so an announcement next month with preorders going out later would make sense!

Though Ross was light on details, we can anticipate this 15-inch MacBook Air to be the most expensive to date – and the largest.

The currently available 13-inch M2 MacBook Air starts at $1,199 and launched back in July 2022, so a new MacBook Air isn’t the craziest idea… but it’s definitely close.

M2 MacBook Air in “Midnight” – Image by Apple

Ross Young also has a very good track record, especially regarding display tech. Ross is the CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DCSS), so if there’s something happening in the display world we can trust Ross to know something about it!

Young has correctly revealed that the iPhone 13 Pro and high-end MacBook Pro models would be featuring ProMotion displays, and was also correct about display sizing for both the sixth-gen iPad mini and the current M2 MacBook Air.

Ross Young’s Twitter account, look at that lion!

This is definitely a “wait and see scenario”, given that Apple could realistically announce this 15-inch MacBook Air as early as next month.

Personally, that is just too big to still be considered an “Air”, but hey; to each their own.

What’s your Reaction?
Haha
0
Haha
Love
5
Love
Hmmm
1
Hmmm
WAAAT
1
WAAAT
Noooo
0
Noooo
WTF
1
WTF
About the Author Brian Shoop 281 posts
Senior Editor — Brian Shoop has been a monumental force in the game for almost a decade. Helped Jon Prosser create Front Page Tech back in 2013, posted many memes on Twitter and countless other groundbreaking achievements. Senior editor for this friggin' site, writer and producer for FPT, podcaster and now a father to both cat and human. It's okay, you can be impressed. Send me cat pictures.
[email protected]
Prev
Apple Is Already Planning to Limit USB-C in iPhone 15

Apple Is Already Planning to Limit USB-C in iPhone 15

Such an Apple move
You May Also Like