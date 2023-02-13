New 15-Inch MacBook Air Coming in April per report

Thanks to a tweet from the extremely accurate industry analyst Ross Young, we’ve learned that production on a display for the rumored 15-inch MacBook Air in underway – and release is imminent! Let’s talk about it.

The tweet, only viewable by Young’s paid subscribers, breaks down that Ross believes this new MacBook Air is meant to launch in “early April” with the display production now underway!

Apple has been known to host spring events, such as March of last year and April of 2021, so an announcement next month with preorders going out later would make sense!



Though Ross was light on details, we can anticipate this 15-inch MacBook Air to be the most expensive to date – and the largest.

The currently available 13-inch M2 MacBook Air starts at $1,199 and launched back in July 2022, so a new MacBook Air isn’t the craziest idea… but it’s definitely close.





M2 MacBook Air in “Midnight” – Image by Apple

Ross Young also has a very good track record, especially regarding display tech. Ross is the CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DCSS), so if there’s something happening in the display world we can trust Ross to know something about it!



Young has correctly revealed that the iPhone 13 Pro and high-end MacBook Pro models would be featuring ProMotion displays, and was also correct about display sizing for both the sixth-gen iPad mini and the current M2 MacBook Air.

Ross Young’s Twitter account, look at that lion!

This is definitely a “wait and see scenario”, given that Apple could realistically announce this 15-inch MacBook Air as early as next month.



Personally, that is just too big to still be considered an “Air”, but hey; to each their own.