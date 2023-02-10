Apple Is Already Planning to Limit USB-C in iPhone 15

We’ve been hearing for months now that the entire iPhone 15 lineup will receive USB-C ports in the place of lightning, but what’s the catch? Well, we have one to talk about today! How fun…

In a post from Cell Phone Chip Expert (手机晶片达人) on Weibo, we now have reason to believe Apple has developed its own version of USB-C for iPhone 15 that comes with the same technology that started all the way back in 2012 – integrated circuit interfaces:

This means, in less technical-speak, that non-MFI certified third-party USB-C cables will come with the all too familiar “This accessory may not supported” warning on the upcoming iPhone 15 lineup.

As annoying as these measures to implement IC (integrated circuit) interfaces into Apple’s lightning/USB-C ports can be, the effect does cut down on harmful or counterfeit accessories being purchased and used by unknowing consumers.



This move would also be the first time Apple has implemented this technology into a USB-C device, as the current USB-C iPads do not contain any such IC authentication tech.

This is now the second “limit” we’ve learned is being placed onto these upcoming USB-C iPhone 15 models, the first of which is that the base model iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will still be crippled with slow USB 2.0 speeds:

My latest survey indicates all 2H23 new iPhones will abandon Lightning and change to USB-C, but only two high-end models (15 Pro & 15 Pro Max) will support the wired high-speed transfer, and the two standard ones (15 & 15 15 Plus) still support USB 2.0 same as Lightning. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) November 17, 2022

Coupled with the integration of Apple’s authentication technology, the first iPhones to feature USB-C are certainly getting the Apple treatment.



I guess when you’re given a time limit by certain government agencies to flip your devices onto a charging standard you need to rush some stuff out, huh?

Ah well, what can you do? iPhone finally getting USB-C just means I can finally charge my iPad and iPhone with the same cable… though my AirPods just became slightly more annoying. Baby steps, Tim. Baby steps.