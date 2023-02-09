Netflix Password Sharing is Dead, Now Pay More Money

If you weren’t already having a slightly annoying Thursday, here’s something to help with that! Netflix announced today that the company is planning further expansion of its efforts to kill password and account sharing. Let’s talk about it!

First rolled out back in August 2022 in certain countries, Netflix’s new account sharing policy is restricted to certain plans, and if someone outside of your included membership allowance wants to use your account, everyone gets to enjoy some additional fees! Cool! (Not actually cool.)

After today’s announcement, Netflix has rolled out the same account sharing restrictions, including additional fees, to the countries below:

Spain – 5.99 euros

Portugal – 3.99 euros

Canada – $7.99 CAD

New Zealand – $7.99 NZD

These changes affect accounts on the Standard or Premium plan. These users can add additional access for people outside of the same household, giving them access to a profile and personalized recommendations – even giving them their own login credentials.

Netflix has stated these changes to be a result of previous account sharing “impacting our ability to invest in great new TV and films”, so it’s clear Netflix considers password/account sharing to be a major loss of revenue.

Netflix Plan Features – Image from a Netflix blog post

The new restrictions function by requiring users to set a primary location, tracking the IP address of said location and allowing users within the same household to use the same Netflix account. The post, linked above, also says users will be able to access their account during travel but doesn’t specify exactly how.



From what we can gather, these new password sharing rules will be enforced by things like IP address, device ID, and of course the account’s overall activity.

Needless to say, this sucks! Users have already been finding reasons to dump Netflix as a service, especially when competitors are offering similar programming for cheaper – and not enacting strict account sharing methods.



Personally, as soon as these restrictions come to the U.S. I’m dumping Netflix. So long, won’t miss ya!