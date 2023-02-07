Exclusives
February 7, 2023

Here’s the Best Look at iPhone Ultra Yet
TAKE MY MONEY 💰
byBrian Shoop
1 minute read
Image by Jonas Daehnert

We have an incredible render/concept of Apple’s rumored iPhone Ultra by the German designer, Jonas Daehnert. This thing looks INCREDIBLE. Let’s take a look and talk about the potential of this render coming true, like the sweetest dream!

Daehnert tweeted out a handful of images showing off his iPhone Ultra render, making it clear he didn’t base the design on any leaks; just borrowed elements from the current Apple Watch Ultra and applying them to iPhone:

Jonas really did an outstanding job, and the feedback he’s received through tweet replies really shows that this is quite a desired design. I want that, yes please!

Here’s a handful of more images showing off the render of the iPhone Ultra, courtesy of Jonas Daehnert’s twitter account:

Realistically, this style of iPhone Ultra coming true wouldn’t be completely improbable. We’ve already seen leaks of Apple finally including titanium as a material for iPhone lines down the road and it’s clear from the success of the Apple Watch Ultra that consumers will pay extra for a more rugged, badass looking iPhone.

iPhone 15 Could Get A New Design Per Leak

Either way, even if nothing comes from these delightful renders besides happy thoughts and hopes and dreams, check out Jonas Daehnert’s other works via his website and twitter account.

Seriously though… I want this iPhone Ultra.

