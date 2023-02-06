The Mac Studio Could Be DEAD FOREVER

Hope ya like sad news, because the latest report from Mark Gurman, his Power On newsletter, is just full of tears. Mark goes over why, exactly, the Mac Studio could be dead before we even get a second model. Let’s talk about it.

In his subscriber-only Q&A segment of Power On, Mark says not to “anticipate the introduction of a Mac Studio in the near future”:

The upcoming Mac Pro is very similar in functionality to the Mac Studio — and adds the M2 Ultra chip rather than the M1 Ultra. So it wouldn’t make sense for Apple to offer an M2 Ultra Mac Studio and M2 Ultra Mac Pro at the same time. It’s more likely that Apple either never updates the Mac Studio or holds off until the M3 or M4 generation. At that point, the company may be able to better differentiate the Mac Studio from the Mac Pro. Mark Gurman

Sadly, this makes a lot of sense. Given Apple’s breakthrough with their own silicon and all of the performance it brings, in increasingly more compact form-factors, what will actually differentiate the Mac Studio from a new Mac Pro?



The most recent Mac Pro was big enough to crush multiple small children, but now… even if Apple is planning on using the same cheese-grater case design… most of it will be empty.

Now image that Mac Pro 80% empty – Image by Shutterstock

Last month, we learned that Apple was planning on not only re-using the cheese-grater case for the upcoming Apple silicon Mac Pro but also generally scale back the plans for the Pro-iest of Macs, said to be offering the M2 Ultra chip as the singular option instead of their original plans to offer an M2 Extreme.

There’s no way in hell Apple would consider offering a new Mac Studio AND the first entry for Mac Pro featuring Apple silicon with the same chip. That would be a terrible idea.



The M2 Ultra would have been what a refreshed Mac Studio would be equipped with, so if we’re already going to be skipping Apple silicon generations why would we even get a new one at all.

Honestly, I wouldn’t blame Apple for this decision. Now that performance with Apple silicon is coming more in line between Macs, there’s just no reason for the Mac Studio to exist if the Mac Pro is a thing.

Sure, Apple could attempt to offer a true differentiator to give you a reason to buy either the Mac Studio or Mac Pro, but even on MacBooks it comes down to fans (MacBook Pro) or no fans (MacBook Air)… and that’s pretty much it.



Sorry to all of those Mac Studio fans out there, but this might be the last ride for our fat little Mac mini buddy. RIP in advance.