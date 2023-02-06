The iPhone Ultra Is Real and on Its Way, per report

We finally have more information on the debut of an iPhone Ultra, finally showing its face to the rabid fans waiting to touch and poke it! The question we hope to get answers for now is “when are you coming home to papa, iPhone Ultra?”. Let’s talk about it!

In Mark Gurman’s usual Sunday newsletter, Power On, he hopes to answer just that; though, the answers we get might not make everyone happy…

Gurman says that in an earnings call with investors, Tim Cook said that consumers are “willing to really stretch to get the best [iPhone] they can afford” signaling that Apple is more than open to the idea of an even higher-end iPhone making its way to people’s pockets.

We first heard the stirrings of an iPhone “Ultra” from Mark, when he said an Ultra model could be replacing the iPhone 15 Pro Max; however, Gurman now seems to have heard such a product would be more comfortable in 2024 amongst the iPhone 16 line instead:

Instead of renaming the Pro Max “the Ultra,” Apple could add an even higher-end iPhone above both Pro models. Internally, the company has discussed doing just that — potentially in time for the 2024 iPhone release. Mark Gurman

Well then, that is some slightly disappointing news. One silver lining in this report is that Mark Gurman lets us know that Apple is actually talking about an iPhone Ultra-style model, so we have some level of confidence that this isn’t just rumor work.



Gurman goes on to elaborate on the ways he believes an iPhone Ultra model would differentiate itself, though he isn’t sure exactly how things will play out in the future:

At this point, it’s unclear how that top-of-the-line model would be different, but it will probably offer further camera improvements, a faster chip and perhaps an even larger display. There also may be more future-forward features, such as finally dropping the charging port. Mark Gurman

If we look at how Apple has used the “Ultra” naming convention to create differentiation between other high-end offerings, we could deduce an iPhone Ultra to at least come with major speed increases due to the potential of an Ultra-level chip appearing in iPhone for the first time.



Considering the Apple Watch Ultra, an iPhone Ultra could be full of totally left field features – like Mark says, a total lack of ports or other major design departures!

Apple Watch Ultra – Image by Apple

It’s hard to know how to take this news from Mark. On one hand, we’ve learned that Apple’s plans for an iPhone Ultra are not included in the iPhone 15 lineup; however, on the other hand we now have more confirmation that Apple actually has plans to release an iPhone Ultra at all.



Silver linings here, people. There’s still a chance we get an iPhone Ultra with a built-in hotdog cooker or something, who knows.