Samsung to Release Competitor to Apple’s Reality Pro Headset

Samsung just had its Unpacked 2023 event yesterday, and among new releases like the Galaxy S23, S23 and S23 Ultra, Samsung announced they’re working on a new mixed reality device – something to rival Apple’s upcoming Reality Pro! Let’s talk about it.

Announced toward the end of their Unpacked 2023 event, Samsung and Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon talked up their collaboration alongside Google regarding software for a new XR experience:

In XR, we’re working to create a new era of highly immersive digital experiences that blur the lines between our physical and digital worlds. Cristiano Amon, President/CEO Qualcomm Inc.

Sadly, Samsung and co. were unable to show any sort of hardware progress on this new XR type device, but one can assume this to be a direct competitor to Apple’s upcoming Reality Pro mixed reality headset.

Apple’s Reality Pro – Image by FrontPageTech.com

That’s why our collaboration with Samsung and Qualcomm is so exciting. Google has been AR experiences that are more immersive and fundamentally different for quite some time. Hiroshi Lockheimer, SVP Platforms & Ecosystems, Google

It’s clear from the stage presence of Samsung, Qualcomm and Google that an upcoming mixed reality headset is on its way – and Samsung will be undoubtedly be providing the main hardware. This an exciting idea! Samsung has had a handful of attempts at VR in the past, but most were a side experience for Galaxy owners already – like the Gear VR headset, in collaboration with Oculus at the time.

Gear VR – Image by Shutterstock

Seems like a slightly-too-early announcement from Samsung to me; however, if rumors are true we should expect to see Apple’s Reality Pro headset make its debut sooner rather than later, with reports expecting it to launch before WWDC this year.



Samsung just needs to let us know “HEY we’re working on something like that too! Don’t spend all your money yet“.

Let’s wait and see what Samsung cooks up, though my expectations aren’t the highest I shall remain optimistic!



As long as it doesn’t involve shoving a Galaxy smartphone into my face I’ll be happy.