Foldable iPad Coming in 2024, per report

Ever just wanted to snap your iPad in half? Well, now you don’t have to! Thanks to a report from Ming-Chi Kuo, we’ve learned that Apple has plans to release the first foldable iPad in 2024 – let’s talk about it!

In Kuo’s first English tweet of the thread, he notes that the remainder of 2023 will be silent for iPad-related releases as a new iPad mini is slated for Q1 of 2024:

(3/3)

Anjie Technology will be the new beneficiary of the all-new design foldable iPad. There may be no new iPad releases in the next 9-12 months as the iPad mini refresh is more likely to begin mass production in 1Q24. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) January 30, 2023

Due to the lack of new releases this year, Kuo predicts a slump in sales year-over-year; yet, since he’s “positive” about a foldable iPad appearing in 2024, he predicts a boost in shipments after release:

(4/4)

Thus, I'm taking a cautious approach to iPad shipments for 2023, predicting a YoY decline of 10-15%. Nevertheless, I'm positive about the foldable iPad in 2024 and expect this new model will boost shipments and improve the product mix. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) January 30, 2023

Finally, Kuo also alludes to 2024’s foldable iPad coming equipped with a foldable carbon fiber kickstand – which would definitely be a sight:

(5/5)

My latest survey indicates that the foldable iPad will feature a carbon fiber kickstand. Carbon fiber material will make the kickstand lighter and more durable. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) January 30, 2023

Wow, that is a lot to process. Taking in all accounts, implementations of a carbon fiber kickstand in a foldable iPad would make the most sense in allowing the iPad to act as a a laptop-like device, not too unlike the Microsoft Surface line of products.

A Microsoft Surface Pro 9, imagine this but foldy – Image by Microsoft

Cool! This all sounds well and good. Apple making their debut into foldable with the iPad makes sense to me! There is, however, an issue…



After Ming-Chi Kuo’s report, similarly renowned industry analyst, Ross Young, tweeted out that he has heard nothing about a foldable iPad in 2024:

Multiple OLED iPads in 2024, but hearing nothing about a foldable iPad in 2024. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) January 30, 2023

This tweet from Ross is slightly concerning because both Young and Ming-Chi Kuo have outstanding track records when it comes to industry insight and predictions. Let’s all just be cautiously optimistic and wait for more information!



Just kidding, start lining up at Apple Stores now if you don’t want to be left in the dust with your non-foldy iPad, loser. I’ll get the tent!