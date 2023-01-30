Foldable iPad Coming in 2024, per report

Ever just wanted to snap your iPad in half? Well, now you don’t have to! Thanks to a report from Ming-Chi Kuo, we’ve learned that Apple has plans to release the first foldable iPad in 2024 – let’s talk about it!
In Kuo’s first English tweet of the thread, he notes that the remainder of 2023 will be silent for iPad-related releases as a new iPad mini is slated for Q1 of 2024:
Due to the lack of new releases this year, Kuo predicts a slump in sales year-over-year; yet, since he’s “positive” about a foldable iPad appearing in 2024, he predicts a boost in shipments after release:
Finally, Kuo also alludes to 2024’s foldable iPad coming equipped with a foldable carbon fiber kickstand – which would definitely be a sight:
Wow, that is a lot to process. Taking in all accounts, implementations of a carbon fiber kickstand in a foldable iPad would make the most sense in allowing the iPad to act as a a laptop-like device, not too unlike the Microsoft Surface line of products.
Cool! This all sounds well and good. Apple making their debut into foldable with the iPad makes sense to me! There is, however, an issue…
After Ming-Chi Kuo’s report, similarly renowned industry analyst, Ross Young, tweeted out that he has heard nothing about a foldable iPad in 2024:
This tweet from Ross is slightly concerning because both Young and Ming-Chi Kuo have outstanding track records when it comes to industry insight and predictions. Let’s all just be cautiously optimistic and wait for more information!
Just kidding, start lining up at Apple Stores now if you don’t want to be left in the dust with your non-foldy iPad, loser. I’ll get the tent!