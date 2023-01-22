New iPhone 15 Pro Design Leak Reports CURVED BEZELS

Thanks to a report leak thing from our favorite VTuber loving seafood, ShrimpApplePro, we’ve learned that amongst other major changes regarding iPhone 15 Pro we should also expect Apple’s latest to come equipped with thinner, sleek, curved bezels! Let’s talk about it.

In a thread on Twitter, Shrimp gives us the deets for this latest design overhaul of the iPhone 15 Pro:

Well I have the result for the display design of the iPhone 15 series.

– all iPhone 15 series will have the same display sizes as iPhone 14 series

– pro 15 will have thinner bezels with curve edges, display is still flat tho, only the bezels is curve — ShrimpApplePro 🍤 (@VNchocoTaco) January 21, 2023

So, we should expect the iPhone 15 generation screen sizes and ratios to maintain iPhone 14 numbers with the iPhone 15 Pro coming in hot with a standard flat display, but paired with new thin curved bezels transitioning to the usual sides.

Shrimp goes on to confirm what we’ve been hearing, that the iPhone 15 base model will come equipped with the fancy Dynamic Island – so goodbye notch:

– vanilla 15 will also have curve edges. With dynamic island.

– same dynamic Island cutouts, same Ceramic Shield(it ain’t broke so why bother), source don’t see any difference in the camera hole so probably no upgrade(?) — ShrimpApplePro 🍤 (@VNchocoTaco) January 21, 2023

And finally, Shrimp tells us their source described the iPhone 15 Pro Max (or Ultra 👀) as “very beautiful”, stating the thinner bezels paired with the new curve creates the same effect as Apple Watch:

Source described the iPhone 15 pro max(aka ultra) is very beautiful. With the thinner bezels and curved edges could create the same effect like on apple watch. — ShrimpApplePro 🍤 (@VNchocoTaco) January 21, 2023

Apple Watch Series 8 – Image by Apple

This is exciting! This potential shift in design could make a lot of sense, since Apple has recently enjoyed creating similarities in different product lines – like in the new M2 MacBook Air having a similar design language to the 14/16-inch MacBook Pro with their lil’ notch.



The iPhone and Apple Watch having more in common is the perfect way to pair these two product lines together, like they weren’t already tied together intrinsically.

Shrimp’s final tweet of their thread says that we should also expect to see CAD files popping up around March of April, so mark your calendars for some high-quality renders to start showing up!



One last thing to note is that Shrimp has one of the best track records in the Apple leaks industry, so we should really expect there to be truth in at least some of Shrimp’s reports every time – keep in mind that Apple’s various teams and management will change plans from time to time.