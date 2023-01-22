Exclusives
Got a leak? send it
Recent Stuff
Trending NowView All
January 22, 2023

New iPhone 15 Pro Design Leak Reports CURVED BEZELS
Oooooh, curvy.
byBrian Shoop
2 minute read
Image by RendersByShailesh x Max Tech

Thanks to a report leak thing from our favorite VTuber loving seafood, ShrimpApplePro, we’ve learned that amongst other major changes regarding iPhone 15 Pro we should also expect Apple’s latest to come equipped with thinner, sleek, curved bezels! Let’s talk about it.

In a thread on Twitter, Shrimp gives us the deets for this latest design overhaul of the iPhone 15 Pro:

So, we should expect the iPhone 15 generation screen sizes and ratios to maintain iPhone 14 numbers with the iPhone 15 Pro coming in hot with a standard flat display, but paired with new thin curved bezels transitioning to the usual sides.

Shrimp goes on to confirm what we’ve been hearing, that the iPhone 15 base model will come equipped with the fancy Dynamic Island – so goodbye notch:

And finally, Shrimp tells us their source described the iPhone 15 Pro Max (or Ultra 👀) as “very beautiful”, stating the thinner bezels paired with the new curve creates the same effect as Apple Watch:

Apple Watch Series 8 – Image by Apple

This is exciting! This potential shift in design could make a lot of sense, since Apple has recently enjoyed creating similarities in different product lines – like in the new M2 MacBook Air having a similar design language to the 14/16-inch MacBook Pro with their lil’ notch.

The iPhone and Apple Watch having more in common is the perfect way to pair these two product lines together, like they weren’t already tied together intrinsically.

Shrimp’s final tweet of their thread says that we should also expect to see CAD files popping up around March of April, so mark your calendars for some high-quality renders to start showing up!

One last thing to note is that Shrimp has one of the best track records in the Apple leaks industry, so we should really expect there to be truth in at least some of Shrimp’s reports every time – keep in mind that Apple’s various teams and management will change plans from time to time.

What’s your Reaction?
Haha
2
Haha
Love
23
Love
Hmmm
6
Hmmm
WAAAT
4
WAAAT
Noooo
0
Noooo
WTF
1
WTF
About the Author Brian Shoop 270 posts
Senior Editor — Brian Shoop has been a monumental force in the game for almost a decade. Helped Jon Prosser create Front Page Tech back in 2013, posted many memes on Twitter and countless other groundbreaking achievements. Senior editor for this friggin' site, writer and producer for FPT, podcaster and now a father to both cat and human. It's okay, you can be impressed. Send me cat pictures.
[email protected]
Prev
Apple Working on a Budget Version of Upcoming AR/VR Headset

Apple Working on a Budget Version of Upcoming AR/VR Headset

Less moneys is best moneys
You May Also Like