Apple’s AR Glasses Are Dead For Good… Probably

We’ve learned from a report by Mark Gurman over at Bloomberg that the follow up product to Apple’s upcoming AR/VR mixed-reality headset has been axed – or in Apple speak, “postponed indefinitely”. Let’s talk about it!

Gurman says that the Apples AR glasses have been postponed, citing technical challenges as the killer:

[The] technical challenges of producing a consumer-friendly product has bedeviled much of the tech world. Apple’s initial dream of offering a lightweight pair of AR glasses that people could wear all day now appears many years away — if it happens at all. Mark Gurman

Sadly, he has a point. As he goes on to say in his report, not only is the concept of AR glasses something that was tried and failed – people seem to be very keen on using a more home/office-bound headset experience that offers something more immersive. Gurman goes on to mention that in this regard, Meta is the final boss:

VR headsets — a market currently dominated by Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc. — offer a more immersive experience, with people typically using them to play video games, communicate in virtual meeting rooms and watch video. AR glasses, in contrast, overlay visuals and information on real-world views. The hope is that users could wear such glasses as they go about a normal day, but earlier attempts at the concept — such as Google Glass — haven’t gained traction. Mark Gurman

Everyone and their grandma has heard about the failing of Google Glass, and frankly the world just might not be ready for something like that product anyway. Hence why Apple has decided to focus their attention at something more attainable and understandable by the consumer base – immersive VR/AR experiences!

Luckily, in a report also from Mark, we should be seeing Apple’s first iteration of their AR/VR headset before WWDC; that is, if everything goes well.



We all know how Apple is with their potential launch windows, after all.