Apple Working on a Budget Version of Upcoming AR/VR Headset

We’ve been hearing rumors of a cheaper alternative to Apple’s upcoming AR/VR mixed-reality headset for a hot minute now – but a recent report from Bloomberg and The Information are giving us more hope!

In Gurman’s report, he mentions that after shelving purely AR glasses, Apple and its engineers have swapped focus directly to a cheaper successor – apparently with pricing in line with the iPhone, around $1,500 USD!

From what we know, Apple engineers have been planning to use more affordable components in a more budget friendly option to the initial Reality Pro headset – since current reports are suggesting a price of around $3,000 USD.

The cheaper follow-up headset would feature less “high-end” components, in stark contras to the Reality Pro’s currently planned dual 4K Sony displays, +12 cameras all over the friggin’ thing and external battery pack.

Now, referring to The Information’s report, we’ve learned that development on the more affordable headset is in its earliest stages, without a currently working prototype and that significant work has only started last year with an initial launch date of 2024.

A cheaper AR/VR headset launching in 2024 was some of the earliest information we heard regarding the successor to the Reality Pro – hell, back then we didn’t even have a name to work with!

So, reader and fellow consumer, do you jump on Apple’s hype train with the initial launch of the Reality Pro headset? Or do you wait and see how the cheaper successor turns out?



Personally… we Gott wait and see what this thing can do, ya know? First generation Apple products are always a mixed bag, and I’m sure this Reality Pro headset won’t be any different!