Apple Called ‘Harmful and ‘Anti-Competitive’ in New Letter to EU

In this episode of “companies who enjoy all the benefits of Apple’s App Store complain about the rules of the App Store”: Spotify, alongside eight other companies have created a joint letter to the EU Commission’s executive VP complaining of Apple’s practices as harmful and anti-competitive amongst other things. Let’s talk about it!

The letter, signed by Spotify’s CEO and the CEOs of Basecamp, Deezer, European Publishers Council, France Digitale, News Media Europe, Proton and Schibsted was sent over to Margrethe Vestager – the EU Commission’s executive vice president:

For years, Apple has imposed unfair restrictions on our businesses. These restrictions hamper our development and harm European consumers. They include the tying of the App Store to Apple’s proprietary payment system, with its excessive commissions for app developers; the creation of artificial obstacles that prevent our businesses from freely communicating with our customers; restrictions to developers’ access to data of their own users; and capricious changes to terms and conditions. Joint letter to EU Commission VP

This letter serves to, as usual, break up Apple’s “monopoly” with the App Store and stop all of Tim Cook’s evil practices – calling Apple everything from “harmful” to stating the App Store “ruins business”. The joint letter even cites the App Store damages to developers and consumers as “immeasurable”:

Apple has and continues to defy every effort from courts and regulators to address these unfair practices. While Apple continues to reap unfair rewards, the harm to developers and, more importantly, to consumers is immeasurable. Joint letter to EU Commission VP

The companies that have prepared and signed this letter are requesting “urgent action from the EU to end Apple’s abusive behavior”. This is just one of many times Apple has been criticized for their App Store practices; however, progress of overturning a majority of Apple’s practices has been less than productive in the case of Apple vs. Epic Games and the adventures of how Fortnite got removed from iOS.



Even though Epic Games was unable to usher in any major changes with their lawsuit in the US, so far the EU has been fairly successful in prompting changes in Apple – hence the current letter being directly penned to the EU Commission.

It seems Apple will always be doomed to suffer for success, as seen in these countless attempts to change company operations via outside, regulatory means. There has been no response as of yet from the EU Commission regarding this letter, at the time of writing this article.



As noted by MacRumors, though Spotify has been quite vocal with accusing Apple of damaging “Spotify’s and other developers’ abilities to provide a seamless user experience”, the music streaming company has ignored widespread request to add HomePod support to its app – prompting many users to just leave… because obviously.



Rules for thee but not for me, I suppose.

Whether you agree with this letter’s goal, believe Apple is a monopoly, or think the App Store is “harmful” or “abusive”, I believe it’s important to note that every single one of these companies agreed to the terms Apple provided when they put an app onto the App Store – and have greatly benefitted from the availability the App Store provides.



I guess we’ll see what happens! Stay tuned.