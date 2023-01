Today, in an exciting turn of events for mid-January, Apple announced the latest entries into the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro family!



Not only are there new, lovely MacBook Pro models to buy… but there are some new juicy wallpapers to go around too 👀 take a look and grab them early!

Yay! There you go, enjoy the latest MacBook Pro wallpapers in full resolution and trick all your friends into thinking you have the newest 14-inch or 16-inch MacBook Pro instead of your old, beat up one!