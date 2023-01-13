Apple is Finally Going to Fix This iPhone 14 Pro Bug

Last month, right before Christmas, a bug was found affecting some iPhone 14 Pro models that was… concerning to say the least.

The bug in action. Gross. – Image by Infernoqt on MacRumors forum



Horizontal lines were showing up when powering on or unlocking the iPhone 14 Pro of some unlucky users, and then reported all over the place. Users went to MacRumors forums, Reddit, Apple support forums and probably called the police – yet Apple only responded recently. Let’s talk about it!

In a memo seen by MacRumors, Apple has finally acknowledged the bug and clarified that (luckily) this is just a software issue.



The issue has been investigated by Apple’s engineers and an iOS update is already in the works to be released soon. Apple has iOS 16.3 undergoing testing via devs and public beta testers; however that update won’t see an official release for several weeks.



Apple could decide to release a smaller, incremental iOS 16.2.1 to address these bugs but only time will tell.

Apple is aware of the issue and a software update is coming soon that will resolve the issue, Apple Memo

If you’re experiencing this iPhone 14 Pro screen bug and don’t feel like waiting for Apple to get off their butts and release an update, feel free to try some of these potential fixes found by the community – though your mileage may vary:

Toggling on/off the Always On Display options

Restarting the device

Manually locking and unlocking your device a few times (very technical and specific lol)

Alrighty! Wow, yet another iPhone 14 bug and subsequent memo from Apple that it is indeed software related. How many bugs will the big ol’ fruit company need to find within software before they up their QC testing and release finished software?



Just one more, right? Stay tuned 🍿.