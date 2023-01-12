AirPods Max 2 and $99 AirPods Coming Next Year

Thanks to a tweet from renowned industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, we’ve learned that Apple not only has the first new generation planned for the enthusiast tier AirPods Max, but also plans to release the cheapest new AirPods yet! Let’s talk about it.

In Kuo’s usual manner, he created a tweet thread full of goodies – but we’re just here for the juicy AirPods news.



Kuo says mass shipment of a new, more affordable generation of AirPods is on the horizon – slated for the second half of 2024, or early 2025:

The next-generation AirPods will likely begin mass shipments in 2H24 or 1H25, including more affordable AirPods (with Apple targeting a price of $99) and new AirPods Max, which will be assembled by Luxshare ICT and Hon Teng. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) January 12, 2023

In that same tweet, Kuo also says the second generation of AirPods Max are inside that same window. This is big! As it currently stands, the AirPods Max are the oldest current generation of an AirPods product.



Time to refresh the big guy, Tim. We need more things to spend all of our money on!

Ming-Chi Kuo did not specify any features or anything new for these upcoming AirPods releases; however, we can almost guarantee at least one new addition given the potential release window.



USB-C.

In recent months, the EU has been successful in the passing of a new standardized handheld-device charger law. This has given all companies, including Apple, a hard date to have all relevant devices compatible with USB-C chargers. AirPods are included in that category!

Generally speaking, Apple has until the end of 2024 to get with the EU’s new USB-C picture. So not only are we getting USB-C on all iPhones going forward, AirPods are also due to make the switch.

Regarding other new features, particularly for a new version of AirPods Max, we don’t have much to go on. The cheaper, $99 AirPods Apple is planning to release will more than likely be a very basic release with less-exciting features – but an AirPods Max 2 could have quite a few changes…



MacRumors has done a decent rundown of what rumors and trends say an AirPods Max 2 could feature: improved noise cancelling, new color options, battery life improvements and improvements to Find My capabilities.

Things are looking good for AirPods fans! AirPods Pro 2 just released to a pretty substantial fanfare with a majority of critics singing their praise. Clearly Tim and friends know how to design a good pair of headphones, so as usual… don’t screw it up!