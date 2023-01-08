Apple’s New Reality Pro Headset to Launch Before WWDC

Thanks to the usual Sunday morning newsletter from Mark Gurman, Power On, we’ve learned that Apple’s plans are set – this headset is coming out in Spring 2023. Let’s talk about it!

Under the (more than likely) official name Reality Pro, Gurman says Apple has postponed their first mixed-reality headset for the last time and it is set to launch before WWDC and ship in the fall:

The final postponement, at least for the moment, happened last year. Up until fairly recently, Apple had aimed to introduce the headset in January 2023 and ship it later this year. Now the company is aiming to unveil it this spring ahead of the annual Worldwide Developers Conference in June, I’m told.



With the current plan, Apple could introduce the device to consumers — likely under the name Reality Pro — and then get developers up to speed on its software features in June. On this timeline, the company would then ship the product later in the fall of 2023. Mark Gurman

Gurman believes that Apple’s roadblocks are through with the Reality Pr. This headset has been delayed and delayed and delayed again, for seemingly years. I guess these things happen when you’re trying to come out with a revolutionary product, huh?

Let’s all just calm down a bit here. Currently, the Reality Pro headset is one of Apple’s most eagerly awaited devices in recent memory – and the list of purported features grows every day.



If reports and rumors are true we could finally have this thing in hand before holiday 2023, and that’s an exciting idea! Happy holidays! Time to escape reality!