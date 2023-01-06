Exclusives
January 6, 2023

Apple’s First Mixed-Reality Headset Just Got Pushed Back
Of course it did.
byBrian Shoop
1 minute read
Image by FrontPageTech.com

We got just some not super amazing news from (sadly) accurate analyst Ming-Chi Kuo… let’s talk about it.

Kuo tweeted on January 5th that Apple’s development for their first AR/VR mixed-reality headset has fallen woefully behind schedule:

Due to issues with durability of the headset itself, and even software development tools Kuo says it is “increasingly unlikely” that Apple would have a January event for the debut of their mixed-reality headset:

Well that’s just great, huh? We JUST got an awesome report of all sorts of super cool, exciting features to expect Apple’s mixed-reality headset to have and then Tim Cook comes in here and goes “NOT YET. YOU SHALL NOT HAVE IT.”

Massive Dump of New Features for Apple’s Mixed-Reality Headset

Buckle up, everybody. Something tells me the delays for this device aren’t over yet. So far we’ve seen like 1,205 reasons for this thing to not come out.

One piece of good news and two pieces of bad news is the trend for 2023 tech news I guess! How fun…

