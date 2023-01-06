Apple’s First Mixed-Reality Headset Just Got Pushed Back

We got just some not super amazing news from (sadly) accurate analyst Ming-Chi Kuo… let’s talk about it.

Kuo tweeted on January 5th that Apple’s development for their first AR/VR mixed-reality headset has fallen woefully behind schedule:

(1/3)

Apple's AR/MR headset development is behind schedule due to issues with mechanical component drop testing and the availability of software development tools, meaning that mass shipment of this device may postpone from the original 2Q23 to the end of 2Q23 or 3Q23. https://t.co/YitWBWxbRI — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) January 6, 2023

Due to issues with durability of the headset itself, and even software development tools Kuo says it is “increasingly unlikely” that Apple would have a January event for the debut of their mixed-reality headset:

(2/3)

As a result, it is increasingly unlikely that Apple will hold a media event for the new device in January. At this point, it seems more likely that Apple will announce the AR/MR headset at a spring media event or WWDC based on the current development progress. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) January 6, 2023

Well that’s just great, huh? We JUST got an awesome report of all sorts of super cool, exciting features to expect Apple’s mixed-reality headset to have and then Tim Cook comes in here and goes “NOT YET. YOU SHALL NOT HAVE IT.”

Buckle up, everybody. Something tells me the delays for this device aren’t over yet. So far we’ve seen like 1,205 reasons for this thing to not come out.



One piece of good news and two pieces of bad news is the trend for 2023 tech news I guess! How fun…