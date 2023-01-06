Exclusives
Got a leak? send it
Recent Stuff
Trending NowView All
January 6, 2023

Apple Officially Cancels Plans for iPhone SE 4
For real this time…
byJon Prosser
2 minute read
Image by FrontPageTech.com

Welp. This is kind of the worst.

We previously wrote about a report that came from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claiming that Apple was planning to postpone or outright cancel the iPhone SE4, as seen in the fancy looking card below.

The New iPhone SE Just Got CANCELED.

The iPhone SE 4 was going to feature a complete redesign — well, a complete redesign for the SE line, anyway. Back in October, we leaked the full design via recreated 3D renders based on information from our sources. Check out the exclusive story here

The phone was to share the same design from the 2018 iPhone XR, coming with a full display that featured a notch on top, and overall a much larger phone that the iPhone SE 3.

In a post on Medium, Ming-Chi Kuo states that supply chain partners were told to can the plans for the phone:

The supply chain has received instructions from Apple indicating that the production and shipment plans for the 2024 iPhone SE 4 have been canceled rather than delayed.

Ming-Chi Kuo

The issue Apple seems to have had with this device comes down to price. Producing this phone, with this design — that display in particular — seems to have been a big sticking point for Apple and they simply wouldn’t be able to get the price down far enough for this to be a compelling option for consumers. Not to mention, we’re seeing fewer and fewer sales of the lower-priced iPhones overall.

Pretty sad news but totally understandable news as well. No iPhone SE 4 this year or next year. Hopefully, down the line, Apple picks this one back up and gives it another go.

RIP iPhone SE 4. Rest in spaghetti, never forgetti. 🫡

What’s your Reaction?
Haha
3
Haha
Love
1
Love
Hmmm
3
Hmmm
WAAAT
5
WAAAT
Noooo
26
Noooo
WTF
1
WTF
About the Author Jon Prosser 168 posts
Editor in Chief — Jon Prosser is currently Editor-in-Chief of FrontPageTech.com - creator of the Front Page Tech brand in 2013. Host of over one thousand episodes of the FPT show on YouTube. Tech analyst and leaker.
[email protected]
Prev
Here’s How Much iPhone 14 Pro’s Always-On Display Drains Your Battery

Here’s How Much iPhone 14 Pro’s Always-On Display Drains Your Battery

Hint: It's a lot
Next
Apple’s First Mixed-Reality Headset Just Got Pushed Back

Apple’s First Mixed-Reality Headset Just Got Pushed Back

Of course it did
You May Also Like