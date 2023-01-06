Apple Officially Cancels Plans for iPhone SE 4

Welp. This is kind of the worst.



We previously wrote about a report that came from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claiming that Apple was planning to postpone or outright cancel the iPhone SE4, as seen in the fancy looking card below.

The iPhone SE 4 was going to feature a complete redesign — well, a complete redesign for the SE line, anyway. Back in October, we leaked the full design via recreated 3D renders based on information from our sources. Check out the exclusive story here

The phone was to share the same design from the 2018 iPhone XR, coming with a full display that featured a notch on top, and overall a much larger phone that the iPhone SE 3.



In a post on Medium, Ming-Chi Kuo states that supply chain partners were told to can the plans for the phone:

The supply chain has received instructions from Apple indicating that the production and shipment plans for the 2024 iPhone SE 4 have been canceled rather than delayed. Ming-Chi Kuo

The issue Apple seems to have had with this device comes down to price. Producing this phone, with this design — that display in particular — seems to have been a big sticking point for Apple and they simply wouldn’t be able to get the price down far enough for this to be a compelling option for consumers. Not to mention, we’re seeing fewer and fewer sales of the lower-priced iPhones overall.



Pretty sad news but totally understandable news as well. No iPhone SE 4 this year or next year. Hopefully, down the line, Apple picks this one back up and gives it another go.



RIP iPhone SE 4. Rest in spaghetti, never forgetti. 🫡