January 5, 2023

Here’s How Much iPhone 14 Pro’s Always-On Display Drains Your Battery
Hint: It’s a lot…
byBrian Shoop
2 minute read
Image by PhoneBuff

Thanks to an incredibly detailed video by PhoneBuff testing the iPhone 14 Pro’s Always-On Display, we’ve learned just how much your battery is impacted by Apple’s latest feature!

PhoneBuff’s video does a great job of breaking down exactly which parts of the iPhone 14 Pro’s Always-On Display feature are the cause of the battery drain.

From testing, it’s been found that in a 24-hour period if your iPhone does not have Always-On Display enabled you shouldn’t expect to lose any battery; however, the story changes once you enable certain features…

Battery drain over 24-hour period – Image by PhoneBuff

Once you enable the Always-On Display with full features, you can expect a battery drain of around .8% an hour, but there’s more to the story! The 24-hour test shows that with the wallpaper disabled, just displaying text on the Always-On Display, the battery was drained slightly slower – at around .6% an hour.

Ignoring the battery savings, disabling the wallpaper for Always-On Display will also limit the amount of times our lizard brains think we have an alert as well!

PhoneBuff also did a comparison test between the iPhone 14 Pro Max and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, showing that with the wallpaper disabled – the iPhone 14 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra drained battery at the same rate.

iPhone 14 Pro Max vs Galaxy S22 Ultra – Image by PhoneBuff

Needless to say, we’ve known that iPhone 14 Pro’s new Always-On Display drains your battery, but to put actually testing and numbers to it is very helpful. It’s good to know that Apple’s first attempt at this feature (though distracting) does not actually drain your battery any faster than the competition.

Food for thought: do you think the feature is worth it? I’ve personally turned the Always-On Display off since the first week of owning my iPhone 14 Pro and haven’t considered turning it back on – maybe this newly found info will change that… but I doubt it.

