January 3, 2023

Massive Dump of New Features for Apple’s Mixed-Reality Headset
byBrian Shoop
Image by FrontPageTech.com

Thanks to a report from The Information, annoyingly hidden behind a paywall, we’ve learned about A TON of new features for Apple’s upcoming mixed-reality headset – let’s check it out!

The Information has collected a huge amount of unheard of features and specifics surrounding Apple’s fabled mixed-reality headset and the list generally goes as follows:

  • The material design is majorly aluminum, carbon fiber and of course glass for displays and efforts to conceal the myriad of cameras on the headset.
  • A 120 degree field-of-view, offering users a meaningly immersive experience.
  • The battery for the headset is mounted at the waist, connected with a MagSafe like cable to the headset proper. One battery lasts around 1-2 hours but is easily hot swappable for longer sessions.
  • Multiple headbands utilizing different materials are in development, including a sporty headband with built-in speakers, and one “made for developers”.
  • Automatically adjusting lens spacing, to match each users interpupillary distance.
  • Magnetic, prescription lenses can be attached for glasses wearers to circumvent the need for glasses whilst wearing the headset.
  • The headset reportedly features a Digital-Crown type interface on the right side used to toggle “pass through” features.
  • The headset will be equipped with the H2 chip, also present in AirPods Pro 2, for ultra-low latency headphones.
  • Advanced, Apple specific chips including a main SoC, GPU and dedicated image signal processor. The headset will use the dedicated ISP to translate distorted images captured by the headset’s external cameras into an accurate recreation of the user’s surroundings to enable a high-quality “passthrough-like” experience.
  • The headset will also be able to run existing iOS apps in 2D.

Holy crap. That was a lot. The Information’s report gives us an amazingly clear idea of Apple’s intentions with this headset.

Also included in The Information’s report is anecdotal evidence that third-party bluetooth headphones do not work well with the headset due to far too much lag ruining the VR experience. If anyone reading this has experienced lag in VR – you know just how disorienting that could be.

Apple’s intention to keep the battery off of the wearer’s head is also an intriguing choice. Currently, the headsets that do feature an integrated battery that is worn on the head have massively increased weight over those that are just powered via PC connections. This decision could lead to an increased level of comfort not currently afforded to those used to wearing Meta Quest headsets!

To read more of our stories on Apple’s mixed-reality headset, don’t hesitate to check out this link right here – this one. The one that is highlighted and clickable and stuff.

Needless to say, we are all very excited for the eventual release of Apple’s first real foray into VR. Let’s just hope we don’t need to sell a kidney to experience it!

