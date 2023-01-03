Apple’s MagSafe Charging Tech Is Coming to Android Devices THIS YEAR

The Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) has announced that the next generation of Qi wireless charging will incorporate tech similar to Apple’s wireless MagSafe and finally make one of the greatest Apple features available to all – let’s talk about it!

Essentially, the next generation of Qi charging – Qi2 will incorporate what they’re calling Magnetic Power Profile. Summed up, Qi2 will be using the same MagSafe tech only currently available in iPhone 12 and newer!

Because of its improved efficiency and interoperability, Qi2 will enable faster charging for some devices, furthermore, it will pave the way for significant future increases in wireless charging speeds that are safe, and energy-efficient and won’t shorten battery life or damage a user’s phone. Wireless Power Consortium

Just like MagSafe, Qi2 will enables smartphones and other mobile products to be perfectly aligned with chargers, allowing for improved charging efficiency and faster charging.

The Qi2 (pronounced ‘chee two’) standard will replace its predecessor, Qi, in a rapidly expanding market where about one billion devices – transmitters and receivers – will be sold worldwide in 2023. The launch of the Qi2 standard will further expand the wireless charging market by opening the market to new accessories that wouldn’t be chargeable using current flat surface-to-flat surface devices. Wireless Power Consortium

Currently, the WPC advises Qi2 accessories and devices will be available for consumers buy the 2023 holiday season – and will totally replace the current Qi charging standard.

This is major news. Apple’s MagSafe tech has utterly changed the game for wireless charging and accessories.



All of the Android bros and bro-ettes out there can rejoice! You too can get the little clicky magnetic feel of wireless Apple chargers going “thunk” onto your devices too!