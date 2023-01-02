Fortnite to Return to iPhone in 2023

Well, this is definitely not a story I was expecting to see in 2023 – let alone this early! Epic Games founder and CEO Tim Sweeney tweeted out something crazy on New Years Eve of 2022:

Next year on iOS! — Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) December 31, 2022

Wow, this is big. Tim’s tweet of “Next year on iOS!” was followed by another tweet of a screenshot from Fortnite with fireworks spelling out “2023” in the sky:

For those out of the loop, Fortnite was removed from Apple’s App Store back in August of 2020 after Epic Games provided a way for users to circumvent Apple’s in-app purchase options and give money directly to Tim Sweeney. This prompted Epic Games to file a lawsuit against Apple, and almost three whole years later things are still technically going.

It’s hard to say exactly what Tim Sweeney means by this tweet. Epic Games and Apple could be actually working things out, or he could be referencing the recent news that Apple could be allowing third-party app stores as well as app sideloading due to EU court rulings.

In terms of “Apple hate”, nothing from Android or Samsung or Google or whoever has ever reached the level of anger and outrage as the removal of Fortnite from the App Store. I swear Tim Cook was about 5 minutes from a horde of 9 year olds charging Apple Park with a bunch of pickaxes and building materials.

Stay tuned to see what Epic Games actually means with this tweet, because for now everything is too cryptic to tell. Let’s hope it isn’t all smoke and mirrors!